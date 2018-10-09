Rumour Mill: Rodgers’ Celtic and Villa dilemma | Rangers’ double injury blow | Griffiths not turned back on Scotland

Brendan Rodgers faces a dilemma if Aston Villa offer him the job, two Rangers stars have been hit with injuries and Leigh Griffiths has said he has not turned his back on Scotland.

Rodgers’ Villa dilemma

Brendan Rodgers faces Celtic/Aston Villa dilemma. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Former Aston Villa player Ray Houghton believes Brendan Rodgers faces a tough choice if Aston Villa offer him the job. The Celtic manager is on the Championship club’s shortlist to replace the departed Steve Bruce. Houghton notes that Rodgers has a good job at Celtic and it would be a risk to move to the Championship but the Birmingham club have huge potential. (Daily Record)

Rodgers’ Villa link ironic, says McGinn

Scotland star John McGinn has said it is “ironic” that Brendan Rodgers has been linked with the vacant Aston Villa managerial job. The midfielder joined the Championship club in the summer from Hibs after the Celtic boss was keen on bringing him to Parkhead. (The Scotsman)

Griffiths not turned his back on Scotland

Leigh Griffiths has assured fans he has not turned his back on his country. The player pulled out of the upcoming international double headers to focus on his fitness. “Playing for Scotland still means the world to me,” he said. (Scottish Sun)

Griffiths taking gamble says Scotland boss

Alex McLeish has warned Leigh Griffiths that he is taking a gamble with his Scotland future. The Celtic striker pulled out of the squad for the Uefa Nations League fixture with Israel and friendly against Portugal which take place Thursday and Sunday respectively. Griffiths has said he wants to focus on his fitness. (The Scotsman)

Rangers’ injury blow

Rangers’ Croatian duo Nikola Katic and Borna Barisic have been hit with injury troubles ahead of the international break. Katic has pulled out of the under-21 squad, while Barisic is struggling to be fit for his country’s clash with England. Neither played in Rangers’ 3-1 win over league leaders Hearts on Sunday. (The Sun)

Neilson targets Premiership return

Dundee United have confirmed the appointment of Robbie Neilson as head coach until the end of next season, and the former Hearts boss is confident he can lead the club back to the Ladbrokes Premiership. He replaces another ex-Hearts manager in Csaba Laszlo with the club fourth in the Championship. (The Scotsman)

Dons chief calls for summit

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has called for a summit between the SPFL and the SFA in order to establish a greater understanding of the “process and decision-making procedures employed by the governing body, in the wake of several controversial decisions this season”. Aberdeen have been unhappy with refereeing decisions which have affected two of their players, while they were dissatisfied with the SPFL’s original Betfred Cup semi-final plans. (Scottish Sun)

Dobbie had Celtic offer

Stephen Dobbie revealed that he had the chance to join Celtic when Neil Lennon was boss. The former Rangers youth said he was open to the move and a return to Glasgow from England was appealing but the move did not materialise. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts star in line for Scotland 21s call

Hearts teenager Callumn Morrison is next in line for a Scotland Under-21 call-up after impressing in the first team at Tynecastle Park. The winger was close to being named in the current Under-21 squad to face Ukraine and England. He is well-regarded by boss Scot Gemmill. (Edinburgh Evening News)

