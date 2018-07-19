Brendan Rodgers reveals what Celtic should expect from Rosenborg

Brendan Rodgers expects a very similar test to last year when Celtic face Rosenborg in the Champions League second qualifying round.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The Scottish champions made light work of Armenians Alshakert, following up the 3-0 first-leg victory with another 3-0 win at Celtic Park, despite playing the majority of the match with ten men following Jozo Simunovic’s red card.

It has set up a tie with Norwegian champions Rosenborg, who Celtic faced in the qualifying stages last year.

The 25-times Norwegian league winners progressed from the first round with a 3-2 aggregate win over Icelandic side Valur. The win was achieved in controversial circumstances as striker Nicklas Bendtner netted a disputed stoppage time penalty to seal the win.

Twelve months ago Celtic defeated Rosenborg 1-0 on aggregate. The teams drew 0-0 at Celtic Park in the first-leg, with James Forrest netting the decisive goal in Trondheim.

Rodgers expects a similar test.

He told the BBC: “They’ve made some changes but the system is very much the same. They play 4-3-3, like to pass the ball. I think they’ll come here, probably similar to last year, be very compact, very tight, try not to concede. They are all challenges at this stage of the season.”

