Celtic star gives disabled fan his shirt after accident

Following Celtic’s Champions League qualification win over Alashkert on Wednesday night Ryan Christie sought out a fan to give him his shirt.

The midfielder was involved in an accident with the disabled supporter during the club’s friendly win over Standard Liege at the weekend. As he competed for a ball near the Main Stand touchline his momentum took him into the stand where he fell on the fan.

The following day the worried Christie took to Twitter to ask if anyone know the gentleman after footage showed the incident.

After Celtic’s comfortable 3-0 win over the Armenians the 23-year-old sought out the fan to hand him his match shirt.

