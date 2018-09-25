Anton Rodgers, son of Celtic manager Brendan, on trial at Falkirk

Have your say

Falkirk are running the rule over the son of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Anton Rodgers played for the Bairns in a reserve defeat to St Mirren last week and watched Saturday’s defeat to Dundee United from the stands, according to The Scotsman’s sister title Falkirk Herald.

Anton Rodgers featured as a trialist for Celtic in a 2017 pre-season friendly match against BW Linz in Austria. Picture: SNS Group

He featured in the navy blue midfield again in a reserve league match, also against United.

The 25-year-old spent time with Chelsea and Brighton as a youth, and despite making an FA Cup appearance for the Seagulls, left on loan for Exeter.

Spells followed with Oldham and Swindon, where he scored five times in 68 matches, before he pitched up at Hungerford Town.

He left the National League South side after a lack of game time but rejoined the Crusaders just two months after leaving.

Rodgers spent time on trial with Peterborough during the summer, plaing in a handful of pre-season friendlies.

Falkirk slumped to a 5-1 defeat against United at St Andrews on Monday afternoon, with Tom Owen-Evans was on target for the Bairns.

• This story originally appeared on the Falkirk Herald website