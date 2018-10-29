Aberdeen troll Rangers with brief statement after Betfred Cup semi-final win

Have your say

Aberdeen defeated Rangers 1-0 at Hampden yesterday in the second Betfred Cup semi-final of the day, thanks to Lewis Ferguson’s 79th-minute winner.

The result was just the Dons’ third win in 17 matches against the Ibrox side, and the club’s Twitter account wasted no time in revelling in the win.

Mikey Devlin of Aberdeen celebrates at full time. Picture: SNS Group

In a message with the hashtags #MondayMotivation and #StandFree, the Pittodrie side had a pop at Steven Gerrard’s men, tweeting: “How are you feeling today Red Army? We are the people, who are heading to the final...”

Rangers fans are known to chant “We are the people” during matches.

Aberdeen fans enjoyed the tweet, with one replying: “Think this might be the best thing the admin has ever tweeted, fair play!”

Another added: “It’s a shame I can only like this once.”

One fan suggested that they were “bouncing like Tigger on speed.”

Craig Bullamore called for the social media manager to be “given a pay rise” while another fan enthused: “THAT... THAT... IS A FABULOUS TWEET!”

The Dons will face Celtic in the Betfred Cup final on December 2.