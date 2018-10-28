Aberdeen fans display anti-SPFL banners as Rangers fans taunt Dons supporters

Have your say

Aberdeen fans displayed banners hitting out at the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) during their Betfred Cup semi-final with Rangers at Hampden Park.

The Dons had fought to receive 20,300 tickets for the showpiece event but with just over 9,000 briefs sold by Thursday October 18, league chiefs took back large sections of the East Stand at Hampden.

The Scottish FA were also in Dons fans' sights. Picture: SNS Group

The tickets were then re-allocated to Rangers fans.

A statement from Aberdeen last week read: “With just over a week to go until our Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park just over 9,000 tickets have been sold to The Red Army. “Despite strong initial sales, particularly from our supporters’ clubs, overall ticket sales for the match have fallen short of the demand expected.

“Given current sales figures, the SPFL have now taken back certain sections of the East Stand.”

Rangers took more than 32,000 fans to the national stadium, with around Aberdeen taking fewer than 15,000.

Dons fans in the stadium could be seen holding up banners, one which read: “SPFL = Stop Putting Fans Last”.

Another banner, aimed at the SPFL and the Scottish FA, carried depictions of league boss Neil Doncaster and Association chief Ian Maxwell wearing half-and-half Celtic and Rangers strips and scarves, with the wording: “Integrity?”

A section of the Rangers support held up banners taunting the Aberdeen fans who had stayed away, with slogans such as “Stands Free” and “Red Neck Army”.