SPFL cut Aberdeen ticket allocation for semi-final clash with Rangers

Aberdeen’s ticket allocation for the Betfred Cup semi-final has been slashed to just 15,000.

Aberdeen and Rangers will meet in the Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

The Dons had fought to receive 20,300 briefs for the clash with Rangers after the kick-off time was moved from 12noon to 4.30pm.

This followed complaints from both Aberdeen and Hearts over the original plan to host both games at Hampden on the same day, with the first train into Glasgow from the north east not arriving until 15 minutes after the game would have started.

However, with just over 9,000 ticket sold, and fewer than 100 on Thursday prior to the announcement, the decision was taken by the league to take back sections of the East Stand.

The club announced the update with a statement on their website, where they admitted that some fans who have already bought tickets will have to be relocated.

It read: “With just over a week to go until our Betfred Cup Semi-Final against Rangers at Hampden Park just over 9,000 tickets have been sold to The Red Army. Despite strong initial sales, particularly from our supporters’ clubs, overall ticket sales for the match have fallen short of the demand expected.

“Given current sales figures, with the SPFL recording less than 100 being sold by Aberdeen FC today, the SPFL have now taken back certain sections of the East Stand. In return, the SPFL will issue the club with an additional allocation of seats in the South Stand Upper and Lower tickets. This will necessitate the relocation of some supporters to alternative seats and the club will be in touch with any affected fans to finalise arrangements.

“With 5,500 tickets still available for our supporters, and access to a further allocation if we demonstrate additional demand in the next few days, the focus now quickly turns to building on the tickets that have been sold to fulfil the remainder of our allocation and ensure that the team walk out to a wall of noise from Dons supporters in attendance.

“We must now ALL PLAY OUR PART in building upon this current sales figure to ensure we have fantastic backing at Hampden next Sunday.

“There is still time for you to the make the difference.”