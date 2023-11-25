Team news: Celtic fret over five key players, Rangers and Aberdeen welcome players back, Hibs hitman returns

The cinch Premiership returns after a two-week break and we run you through the team news ahead of this weekend’s matches:

Celtic v Motherwell, Saturday 3pm

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will assess Honduras winger Luis Palma and Canada’s Alistair Johnston after they returned late in the week from international duty. Daizen Maeda (knee), Reo Hatate (hamstring) and Liel Abada (thigh) remain out. Several Motherwell players returned to training on Thursday after shaking off knocks but Paul McGinn (fractured cheekbone), Pape Souare (ankle) and Lennon Miller (knee) remain out.

Celtic will assess Alistair Johnston, left, after he represented Canada over the international break.

Dundee v Hibs, Saturday 3pm

Dundee are set to be at full strength, with Scott Tiffoney and Josh Mulligan back in action. Hibs are set to welcome back Christian Doidge but Adam Le Fondre (hamstring), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) are all still absent.

Hearts v St Johnstone, Saturday 3pm

Hearts’ long-term injury victims Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee), Nathaniel Atkinson (ankle) and Barrie McKay (knee) have all returned to the training pitch but will not be involved this weekend, while Odel Offiah is set to remain sidelined due to illness. St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark is out but his calf injury is improving. Craig Levein is hopeful Chris Kane will shake off a knock but Cammy MacPherson dropped out of training on Friday. Dara Costelloe returns from suspension but Drey Wright (knee) remains out.

Ross County v Kilmarnock, Saturday 3pm

Ross County winger Josh Sims is back in contention but suspended defender James Brown remains unavailable alongside Jay Henderson (hamstring), Josh Reid (toe), Ross Callachan and Ben Paton (both knee). Kilmarnock forward Innes Cameron is ruled out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring complaint, while Tom Davies (groin) has also joined long-term absentee Kyle Magennis (hamstring) on the sidelines. Brad Lyons is suspended but Killie hope to have Kyle Vassell and Corrie Ndaba back in action.

St Mirren v Livingston, Saturday 3pm

St Mirren wing-back Ryan Strain could be out for weeks with a groin strain but fit-again striker Jonah Ayunga returns to the squad after being out since January. Midfielder Keanu Baccus is suspended. Livingston defender Michael Nottingham returns to the squad after enjoying two productive training weeks following a long-term run of injury troubles. Ayo Obileye is fit again but Cristian Montano (hamstring) is doubtful.

Aberdeen v Rangers, Sunday noon