Philippe Clement gives Ross McCausland Rangers deal update and fields questions on Ryan Kent rumours
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has “a good feeling” about the prospect of Ross McCausland signing a new deal at Ibrox.
The 20-year-old winger was handed his first Northern Ireland cap during the international break, just days after making his first start for the Light Blues at Livingston. McCausland’s contract ends next summer but Clement has “no idea” if other suitors are interested.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s match against Aberdeen, Clement said: “That’s always something for the player and his agent. We’re talking with him about a new contract. I have a good feeling around that, but it needs to be on paper first. I could have treated the situation in a different way and first let him sign a contract before I let him play or start. I didn’t do that because I know how important Glasgow Rangers is for Ross. After his game against Livingston and the good performance, he got also the international call. That’s also because he started a game. I think we’re on the right way and I have total trust that it’s going to be a positive story.”
On speculation that former Rangers winger Ryan Kent could be returning to Ibrox on loan in January from Fenerbahce, whom he joined last summer, Clement said: “I will never go into rumours because it’s no use. I will speak about players in the building. I’ve been more than 30 years in football and so many things can happen before players are in the building or out of the building so it’s no use to talk about rumours with me. I can only say things when they are realistic. It’s not about this case to be clear, it’s in general.”