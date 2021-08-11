Thomas Tuchel and midfielder Billy Gilmour celebrate after the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on May 8, 2021. Chelsea won the game 2-1. (Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and his side will be looking to bag the first major European trophy of the season this evening as they take on La Liga side Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup.

The competition pits the winners of two of UEFA’s premier competitions – the Champions League and Europa League – against each other in a one-off final which serves as a curtain-raiser to the new European football season.

The Blues have enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season so far and will be looking to start the campaign in perfect fashion by adding the Super Cup trophy to the Champions League trophy they won in May.

However, standing in the way are Unai Emery’s impressive Spanish outfit Villarreal.

The Spaniards will be looking to take another Premier League scalp after defeating Manchester United in a pulsating Europa League final penalty shoot out back in May.

Former Arsenal boss Emery has enjoyed a memorable first year in charge at Estadio de la Cerámica, breaking the club record of 18 matches unbeaten as well as winning the club’s first major European trophy.

The pre-season trophy final will be held on British soil, with Belfast's Windsor Park chosen as the venue for tonight’s showpiece final.

How can I watch the UEFA Super Cup final 2021?

The UEFA Super Cup final kicks off at 8pm (BST time) and will be available to watch via BT Sport 1 and BT Sport ultimate.

Their coverage will begin at 7pm.

UK viewers will also be able to stream the game via the BT Sport app.

What are the latest UEFA Super Cup odds?

Chelsea go into the game as clear favourites, with odds of 4/6 being offered on them winning the game.

While the game cannot officially end in a draw, you can still get odds of 13/6 for the game to end in a draw after 90 minutes. A Villarreal win is priced at 9/2.

First goalscorer odds are as follows:

Anytime scorer: Chelsea – Tammy Abraham (7/4), Kai Havertz (21/10), Timo Werner (21/10). Villarreal – Gerard Moreno (12/5), Boulaye Dia (16/5), Paco Alcacer (4/1).

SkyBet are also offered a boost on Chelsea to win in 90 minutes, with odds of 1½ available, while Kurt Zouma to score a header in 90 minutes is offered at 14/1.

There is currently a ‘superboost’ offer available too, with odds of Kai Havertz & Timo Werner 1+ shot on target each in 90 mins being offered at 2/1.

All odds are given by SkyBet and can change at anytime. Please gamble responsibly.

