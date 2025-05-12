Sunderland host Coventry City this week as the teams bid to reach the final of the EFL Championship playoff and, in turn, the English Premier League.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland will host Coventry City this Tuesday night as the two EFL Championship high-fliers face off in the vital playoff semi-finals second leg at the Stadium of Light.

Two sides who will feel they have been absent from the English Premier League for far too long will clash in the Midlands for a crucial clash that will determine which of them gets their shot at making it back to the big time in the EFL Championship playoff final later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is Regis Le Bris’ side that hold the advantage though, after goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda secured a massive 2-1 win at the CBS Arena on Friday night. However, Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues will hope to overturn that deficit and ensure a second Wembley appearance in three seasons.

The Black Cats are expected to be able to welcome back long-term injury victims Romaine Mundle (hamstring) and Aji Alese (knee) for the clash, though a man of the match performance from Dan Ballard means he is almost certain to keep his place, while Enzo Le Fee’s superb assist in the first-leg is likely to keep Mundle on the bench.

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the game? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunderland vs Coventry City, including how to watch the game live:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandon Thomas-Asante of Coventry City misses a chance as he is challenged by Daniel Ballard of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final First Leg match between Coventry City and AFC Sunderland at The Coventry Building Society Arena. | Getty Images

Sunderland vs Coventry City match details

The first-leg of the EFL Championship playoff semi-final will take place at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland on Tuesday 13 May 2025. Kick off is scheduled for 8pm.

How can I watch Sunderland vs Coventry City?

The mammoth second leg clash will be broadcast live on subscription channel ​Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Who is the referee for Sunderland vs Coventry City?

The man in the middle for Tuesday night’s game will be Andrew Madley. The assistant referees will be Nick Hopton and Craig Taylor. Tony Harrington is the fourth official. There is no VAR in operation for the clash.

Where can I stream Sunderland vs Coventry City?

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Sky Sports will stream the game via the SkyGo app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you live outside of the UK and Ireland, the following countries will be streaming the game live:

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Bangladesh: FanCode

Belarus: Setanta Sports 1

Brazil: Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN4 Brazil

Bulgaria: Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Czechia: OnePlay, Nova Sport 5

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Estonia: Go3 Extra Sports Estonia, Setanta Sports 1

Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, V Sport+ Finland

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports MAX 4

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Hungary: Match4

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Vodafone Sport

India: FanCode

Japan: DAZN Japan

Latvia: Go3 Extra Sports Latvia, Setanta Sports 1

Lithuania: Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania, Setanta Sports 1

Mexico: Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1 Norway

Pakistan: FanCode

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

Slovakia: VoyoNova Sport 5

Slovenia: Arena Sport 3 Slovenia

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Turkey: Exxen

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS Sports Network

What are the latest odds for the EFL Championship playoff semi-final between Sunderland vs Coventry City?

The Black Cats are slight favourites to get through to the Wembley showcase final, with odds of 1/6. Coventry are priced at 7/2.*