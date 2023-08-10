This weekend marks the return of the English Premier League – so there’s really no better time to binge on these five outstanding documentaries on football.

Sunderland Til I Die

Widely seen as the best football documentary ever made, Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die was a worldwide hit. The documentary was far different to the 'All Or Nothing' series offered on Amazon, with season one showing a view of the club through the eyes of the historic football clubs fans as their football club struggled due to mismanagement before season two looked at the catastrophic reign of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Diego Maradona

Constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona's personal archive, the film even had a cinematic release and details the rise, the fall and the genius of one of the game's ultimate legends. It gave audiences an exclusive look at the Argentinian heroes love affair and devastating break up with Napoli and the city of Naples. Award-nominated, many cite ‘Diego’ as one of the world’s greatest ever football documentaries.

Inside Borussia Dortmund

Released to surprisingly little fanfare, 'Inside' chronicled the 2018-19 season of German football giants Borussia Dortmund, their passionate and well respected fan base as they battle for the Bundesliga title race with the all-conquering Bayern Munich.

Take Us Home: Leeds United

This two-series-long documentary followed one of England's biggest football clubs, Leeds United, as they attempted to return to the promised land of the Premier League after a two-decade absence. The pressures of promotion and a demanding fanbase were executed superbly in this documentary that charted the ups and downs of the totemic English football club.

All Or Nothing: Arsenal