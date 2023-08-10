Sunderland Til I Die
Widely seen as the best football documentary ever made, Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die was a worldwide hit. The documentary was far different to the 'All Or Nothing' series offered on Amazon, with season one showing a view of the club through the eyes of the historic football clubs fans as their football club struggled due to mismanagement before season two looked at the catastrophic reign of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.
Diego Maradona
Constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona's personal archive, the film even had a cinematic release and details the rise, the fall and the genius of one of the game's ultimate legends. It gave audiences an exclusive look at the Argentinian heroes love affair and devastating break up with Napoli and the city of Naples. Award-nominated, many cite ‘Diego’ as one of the world’s greatest ever football documentaries.
Inside Borussia Dortmund
Released to surprisingly little fanfare, 'Inside' chronicled the 2018-19 season of German football giants Borussia Dortmund, their passionate and well respected fan base as they battle for the Bundesliga title race with the all-conquering Bayern Munich.
Take Us Home: Leeds United
This two-series-long documentary followed one of England's biggest football clubs, Leeds United, as they attempted to return to the promised land of the Premier League after a two-decade absence. The pressures of promotion and a demanding fanbase were executed superbly in this documentary that charted the ups and downs of the totemic English football club.
All Or Nothing: Arsenal
The season showcases' Arsenal's 21/22 season in full as they aim to reclaim former glories of the recent past under new boss Mikel Arteta. The documentary was a fascinating insight into what the Spanish boss had been building at the club and gave fans a real glimpse at what was to come the season later as they pushed high spending Manchester City all the way in the title race.