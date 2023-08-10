All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Trending TV: Five most popular football documentaries to celebrate the return of the new season including All or Nothing

This weekend marks the return of the English Premier League – so there’s really no better time to binge on these five outstanding documentaries on football.
By Graham Falk
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST

Sunderland Til I Die

Widely seen as the best football documentary ever made, Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die was a worldwide hit. The documentary was far different to the 'All Or Nothing' series offered on Amazon, with season one showing a view of the club through the eyes of the historic football clubs fans as their football club struggled due to mismanagement before season two looked at the catastrophic reign of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Diego Maradona

Luke O'Nien of Sunderland celebrates with the Sky Bet League One Play-Off trophy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)Luke O'Nien of Sunderland celebrates with the Sky Bet League One Play-Off trophy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Luke O'Nien of Sunderland celebrates with the Sky Bet League One Play-Off trophy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona's personal archive, the film even had a cinematic release and details the rise, the fall and the genius of one of the game's ultimate legends. It gave audiences an exclusive look at the Argentinian heroes love affair and devastating break up with Napoli and the city of Naples. Award-nominated, many cite ‘Diego’ as one of the world’s greatest ever football documentaries.

Inside Borussia Dortmund

Hide Ad

Released to surprisingly little fanfare, 'Inside' chronicled the 2018-19 season of German football giants Borussia Dortmund, their passionate and well respected fan base as they battle for the Bundesliga title race with the all-conquering Bayern Munich.

Take Us Home: Leeds United

This two-series-long documentary followed one of England's biggest football clubs, Leeds United, as they attempted to return to the promised land of the Premier League after a two-decade absence. The pressures of promotion and a demanding fanbase were executed superbly in this documentary that charted the ups and downs of the totemic English football club.

All Or Nothing: Arsenal

The season showcases' Arsenal's 21/22 season in full as they aim to reclaim former glories of the recent past under new boss Mikel Arteta. The documentary was a fascinating insight into what the Spanish boss had been building at the club and gave fans a real glimpse at what was to come the season later as they pushed high spending Manchester City all the way in the title race.

Related topics:Premier LeagueLeeds UnitedMikel ArtetaSunderlandNetflixAmazon