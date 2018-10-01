Sunderland boss Jack Ross reveals his Scotland national team ambition

Jack Ross has revealed this his “ultimate ambition” in management is to become Scotland boss.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has Scotland ambition. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The Sunderland manager has made rapid progress in management since leaving Hearts as a coach in 2015. In the intervening period he has managed Alloa Athletic and St Mirren before earning his move to England.

Ross was appointed Sunderland manager on the back of saving St Mirren from relegation in the 2016-2017 season before leading the Buddies to the Championship title last season.

Sunderland currently sit fourth in League 1, five points off the summit with only one defeat.

Ross, speaking to the BBC, stated his desire to manage his country and hopes success with Sunderland will help him achieve his ambition.

“I look back at management and two and a half years ago I was managing Alloa; I loved that job, probably shaped my career to a degree because I had a chairman in Mike Mulraney that was a great influence on me, allowed me to find my feet as manager.

“I was ambitious then but would I have predicted that within two and a half years I’d be managing a club of this stature, I don’t know. I genuinely don’t know what I was thinking at that point. I can’t go back in time and say for certain.

“For that reason I’ve never really looked too far ahead other than making sure I do the job I’m in to the absolute best of my abilities. I think I did that at Alloa, I think I did it at St Mirren. Fortunately it coincided with good results as well. I think I am doing that at the moment.

“Probably the ultimate ambition for me in management is to manage my country at some point. I wanted to play for my country when I was a player and got a B cap and that was it. I grew up watching Scotland at Hampden a lot as a kid with my dad and it’s always been something that has drawn me back but that is a long way away.

“That opportunity would only come if I was successful in club management. And success for me at the moment would be gauged by can I return this club to the Premiership.”

