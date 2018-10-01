Rumour Mill: Brown responds to McInnes jibe | Wolves eye Aberdeen star | duo set for Scotland recall

Scott Brown has responded to Derek McInnes, Wolves want Scott McKenna, who is set for a Scotland return along with Oliver McBurnie.

Scott Brown, right, intercepted a note sent for Graeme Shinnie during Saturday's game. Picture: SNS

Brown responds to McInnes jibe

Scott Brown has responded to Derek McInnes’ jibe that the Celtic captain is a teacher’s pet following a moment in Aberdeen’s 1-0 defeat at Parkhead. Screenshotting the Sunday Mail story where McInnes reacted to Brown stealing a tactics note intended for Graeme Shinnie, the midfield added a few laughing emojis to sum up his feelings on the situation. (Daily Record)

Wolves eye Aberdeen star

Wolves have joined Aston Villa in the hunt for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to bolster his squad in the January transfer window and has identified the 21-year-old as a key target. (Birmingham Mail)

Gerrard delivers warning

Steven Gerrard has warned his Rangers side they can wave goodbye to their title hopes if they repeat their Livingston horror show. The Ibrox boss admitted his side could have played all day and not found the net at the Tony Macaroni Arena as Dolly Menga gave Gary Holt’s brave Lions a shock 1-0 win. (The Scotsman)

Duo set for Scotland recall

Scott McKenna and Oliver McBurnie are set to be recalled by Scotland boss Alex McLeish when he announces his squad later today. The pair missed last month’s double-header against Belgium and Albania through injury. (Daily Record)

Naismith calls for semi-final change

Hearts striker Steven Naismith is convinced all is not lost for the SPFL over the Betfred Cup semi-finals, calling on the governing body to acknowledge it has got it wrong over the scheduling and be prepared to put that right. (The Scotsman)

Laszlo sacked

Csaba Laszlo has been sacked as manager of Dundee United following Saturday’s 5-1 hammering at home to Ross County. The Hungarian, manager of Hearts between 2008-2010, leaves with the Arabs fourth in the Championship, five points behind leaders Ayr United. (Evening News)

- United have identified Robbie Neilson and Tommy Wright as their preferred candidates to take over from Laszlo. (Scottish Sun)

Ambrose ‘best Hibs centre-back in years’

Neil Lennon has hailed Efe Ambrose as one of the best centre halves Hibs have had for “a long, long time” after watching the Nigerian internationalist turn in another impressive performance to help the Easter Road side clinch a third successive Premiership win. (Evening News)

