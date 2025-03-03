Scotland-eligible EPL striker scores in front of watching Steve Clarke as maiden call-up looms

Three goals in three starts for 26 y/o

Ipswich Town striker George Hirst could be in line for a maiden Scotland call-up after scoring in front of the watching Steve Clarke during his side's FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Clarke will name his squad next week for the Nations League play-off double-header against Greece later this month which will determine whether Scotland retain League A status or drop to League B.

The Scotland head coach has been hit by a number of injuries with Lyndon Dykes, Ben Doak, Ryan Christie and Lewis Morgan all doubts after picking up knocks in recent weeks, potentially opening the door for new faces in the squad.

Ipswich Town striker George Hirst celebrates scoring the opening goal of the FA Cup fifth roundtie against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Hirst is one uncapped player who has been on Scotland's radar for some time. The 26-year-old, who was born in England but qualifies for Scotland through a grandparent, has scored three times in three starts for Ipswich in an injury-disrupted season.

He suffered a knee injury in pre-season which required keyhole surgery and saw him miss the start of the Premier League campaign as Ipswich returned to the top flight after a 22-year absence following promotion from the Championship last term.

He returned in September, and scored on his first and only Premier League start to date in a 4-3 defeat at Brentford, only to pick up another knee injury in November which kept him out until mid-January.

After returning to fitness, Hirst was handed his second start of the season in the 4-1 win at Coventry in the FA Cup fourth round last month, and scored again, this time from the penalty spot.

He was back in the starting line-up for the FA Cup last 16 clash against Forest at the City Ground and made it three goals in three starts with a back post header from a corner putting Ipswich ahead in the 54th minute.

Hopes of securing a quarter-final berth were dashed, however, when Forest levelled 15 minutes later through Ryan Yates before going on to win the tie 5-4 on penalties, by which time Hirst had been substituted, although the fact Scotland boss Clarke was in attendance points to a possible call-up in the not too distant future.

Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England striker David Hirst, initially joined Ipswich on loan from Leicester City in January 2023 before making the move permanent six months later. He previously had loan spells at Rotherham, Portsmouth and Blackburn. He also spent a season in Belgium with OH Leuven after starting his career at Sheffield Wednesday. His career totals stand at 50 goals and 22 assists and 211 appearances.

Having previously represented England up to Under 20s, the South Yorkshireman remains uncapped at senior level and could now be set to switch allegience to Scotland. Quizzed on the matter back in November, the South Yorkshireman said: “It is something I am never going to rule out. Everybody wants to play at the highest level possible wherever that is."