Steve Clarke confirms former Hearts keeper to start for Scotland against San Marino

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has confirmed former Hearts stopper Jon McLaughlin will replace David Marshall in goal against San Marino.

According to Sky Sports, Clarke confirmed the change is a "pre-planned move" as the national team boss rotates his squad for the home clash against Group I's bottom-placed side.

McLaughlin will earn his second cap - his first in a competitive game - after making his debut in last summer's friendly defeat to Mexico.

The 32-year-old impressed for Hearts as he made over 35 appearances during the 2017/18 season, before signing for Jack Ross' Sunderland. McLaughlin has continued as number one this season, despite the North East side's difficult start to the season which recently culminated in Ross' firing.

Scotland go into the Hampden clash looking to bounce back from a chastening 4-0 defeat against Russia on Thursday; their fourth consecutive loss of the campaign. The result in Moscow extinguished the visitors' already slim chances of qualifying for Euro 2020 from the group.