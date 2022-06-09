Stephen McGinn agrees Falkirk move 'in matter of hours' after leaving promoted Kilmarnock

The former Hibs midfielder is joined by Easter Road team-mate Sean Mackie who also played under McGlynn last season on loan at Raith Rovers.

McGinn had been aiming for one more shot at the Premiership after helping Killie to the second tier title, but revealed a move to Falkirk happened quickly.

The 33-year-old said: “I’m really excited to get going. The manager spoke to me while I was on holiday, and we got the deal done in a matter of hours. I was really attracted to the club and his particular management style. I can’t wait to get started.”

Stephen McGinn won the second tier with Kilmarnock last season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Manager McGlynn said: “Stephen joins the club after a very successful season winning the championship with Kilmarnock, playing in 40 games and a pivotal role in midfield.

"He brings huge experience to the club, as we all know he comes from a famous footballing family, and we believe that his winning mentality will be key to getting the best out of his teammates. He’s good on the ball, obviously at his age he has great knowledge of the game.

“We signed Sean for Raith Rovers from Hibs in February and he just got better and better. He’s very strong physically, got good pace, got energy and drive to get up and down the pitch, with a quality left foot, and at 23 years old we believe his best years are still ahead of him.”