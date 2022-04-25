Kilmarnock: Stephen McGinn wants 'one more shot' at Premiership with new deal in summer

Since returning to Scotland and boyhood team St Mirren, who will add the midfielder to their Hall of Fame next month, every second-tier target has been achieved by the 33-year-old – whether keeping the Paisley side or rivals Morton in the league, or landing the title with the Buddies and Kilmarnock.

Out of contract in the summer, McGinn would love to stay and follow Killie back up after a pulsating title pursuit rushed to a climax with Blair Alston’s last-gasp winner against Arbroath.

“I’ve won a league with four or five games to go and one like this - the first way’s a lot less stressful, trust me!

“It’s brilliant to have another medal. This one feels so different - at St Mirren, I was captain, it was my second spell and everyone knew what the place meant to me.

“But it’s incredible the way we’ve done it here. When you dream of winning the title, it’s always with a last-minute goal, how good would that be? When we did, this place was absolutely rocking, it was unbelievable to be part of.

“I remember coming here at the height of the Stevie Clarke era and you could feel the force and togetherness, a real 12th man thing that gave his team a big home advantage.

“That was back on Friday and having the same backing next season would mean the world. The fans created something extra, they really drove us on.”

Kilmarnock's Stephen McGinn. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Killie have the buzz back and so does McGinn.

“I came back from England to reinvigorate myself. The years have been everything I wanted them to be. When you get to this age, you don’t know how many games like these you’ll get to play in, how many more chances to play in the Premiership. I’m out of contract in the summer, but I’d love another crack at it.

“I can’t thank the gaffer enough, he’s made me a big part of things, treated me really well. I feel I’ve backed that up on the pitch.

“It goes without saying that I’d love another crack at the Premiership under him, one more shot.”