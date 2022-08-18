SPFL transfer update: Celtic star advice, Rangers' cryptic £5m link, Motherwell eye Scotland star

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer window tweak

Clubs will be granted an additional 24-hours to complete summer transfer moves after the window was extended to midnight September 1 and account for Premier Sports Cup games on Wednesday, August 31 and bring the trading period into line with England. (The Scotsman)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No go Jo

Josip Juranovic has been advised to stay at Celtic for at least another year. The full-back has been frequently linked with a move out of Parkhead, just a year after arriving and a host of Premier League teams in England suggested. The speculation prompted criticism of his agent by John Hartson an now another ex-Celt, goalkeeper Artur Boruc, has advised the Croatian to stay put. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell recruitment drive

Robert Snodgrass is an ambitious transfer target for Motherwell boss Steven Hammell. The former Norwich City, West Ham, and Leeds United midfielder began his career at Livingston and could be tempted north by the Steelman who also signed Stuart McKinstry from Elland Road this week. (Daily Record)

Celtic target ‘up for sale’

Mitre 2022/23 SPFL match ball. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Cash strapped Rubin Kazan are ‘awaiting bids’ for reported Celtic target Sead Haksabanovic. The winger moved to Russia for £6m a year ago but now the general director has admitted the finances are “extremely worrying” and that cash offers for the Montenegro international would be considered. (Daily Record)

Rangers ‘cryptic’ namecheck

Rangers have been drawn into more transfer speculation over Ianis Hagi’s international team-mate Darius Olaru. The outspoken Steaua Bucharest chairman Gigi Bucali named Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side as he batted away questions linking the £5m midfielder with a move away. (The Scotsman)

Injury doubt

Callum Davidson has confirmed the thigh strain suffered at Ibrox by Cammy MacPherson will rule the midfielder out for three to four weeks (The Herald)

Spanish switch