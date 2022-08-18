Darius Olaru: Rangers in cryptic namecheck by Steaua Bucharest chief over player's future

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darius Olaru has been on impressive form and reports in his homeland last month listed Rangers alongside West Ham and Torino as teams who have had the six-time capped midfielder watched.

Although valued at around £5m the Romanian side are not keen to let the 24-year-old leave ahead of important games in the Europa Conference League. With a play-off against Sligo Rovers’ conquerors Viking to come this week, Becali is adamant focus is on the game and not transfer talk – prompting his sarcastic dismissal of the rumours and out of the blue mention of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team.

“Who wants to pay this money? Rangers?” Becali said when asked about a transfer by PRO Sport. “I am not discussing Olaru now. An offer may also come today from Real Madrid, from Barcelona and offer me anything. Olaru is not for sale now.

Darius Olaru has six caps for Romania having represented his country at under-21 level. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

“From Friday we resume the discussions, let’s see how we will be then. But for now, no one is leaving, no one is coming.

“Let us get into [the Europa Conference] groups and then we will discuss differently. Maybe a player will leave, but I will certainly bring reinforcements so that we can face it on all levels.”