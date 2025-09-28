Full draw as Arfield reflects on previous finals with Falkirk and Gers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top two teams in League Two have been paired together in the second round of the Scottish Cup after the draw was made over the weekend.

Leaders Spartans will host East Kilbride, who are four points behind them, in the cup at Ainslie Park next month after current Falkirk midfielder and Rangers title-winner Scott Arfield drew the duo out of the hat for the undoubted tie of the round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spartans defeated East Kilbride 3-1 on the opening day of the season and manager Mick Kennedy, who inspired Darvel to a shock win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup two years ago, will be eyeing revenge.

Falkirk midfielder Scott Arfield made the draw for the Scottish Cup second round. | Complimentary

West of Scotland League Premier Division outfit Johnstone Burgh will hope to continue their dream start to their debut Scottish Cup season as they travel to Camelon Juniors, while Benburb face a long-distance trip north to face Wick Academy.

Auchinleck Talbot edged out a local derby with Cumnock Juniors and they are rewarded with another home tie, this time against Gretna 2008, while Musselburgh Athletic - who enjoyed a great run last season before eventually losing to Hamilton Academical - host League Two side Forfar Athletic.

All the ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday, October 25, with at least one of them to be selected for live television coverage by the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We were the better team on the day’

Speaking after the draw, Arfield reflected on his early experiences in the Scottish Cup with the midfielder a part of the Falkirk side who reached the Final in 2009 before losing to 1-0 Rangers.

He said: "I remember scoring a penalty in the semi-final that season against Dunfermline which was massive for us, with the rivalry, and Tam Scobbie scored too.

“I felt we were then the better team on the day against Rangers in the final but we lost to a Nacho Novo goal. It was really hot that day but we played well and created a lot of chances but Novo came on a scored within a minute of coming on and they held on. They were a team who knew how to win and we didn't. We played nice football but ultimately we couldn't get a goal.

"It's mad in football because at a young age you think these big days are going to come all the time but you should never take it for granted because it isn't always the case."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Kennedy takes his East Kilbride team to Spartans. | SNS Group

Arfield helped Rangers lift the Scottish Cup in 2022, eventually seeing off Hearts 2-0 after extra-time. That victory came three days after Rangers' painful penalty shoot-out loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League Final and Arfield admitted the agonising defeat had taken its toll ahead of the Hampden showpiece.

He added: "The Seville defeat actually hurts more now, I think and never really leaves you but at the time, you knew that we were facing Hearts in another massive game so you had to park it and make sure you won that one.

"We wanted to give the supporters something to celebrate after the disappointment earlier in the week and give them a day to remember.

"It definitely took everything out of us. Even before the Final, we'd beaten Celtic in extra-time in the semis after playing Braga in extra-time three days before so it was draining but it was such brilliant times to look back on. I just loved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think Rangers had actually won the Scottish Cup since that game in 2009 so it was another reason why it was important for the supporters. Just amazing memories."