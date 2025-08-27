SPFL club learn outcome of appeal against 15-point deduction for 'insolvency event'

Tribunal delivers verdict on SPFL sanction

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh City have learned the outcome of their appeal against a 15-point deduction.

The League Two side were sanctioned by the Scottish Professional Football League earlier this month after the club breached financial regulations by appointing a provisional liquidator in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City have been plagued by financial problems in recent years, with a winding up order issued in December 2023 over unpaid tax before an agreement was reached with HM Revenue and Customs. The club were then deducted six points by the SPFL in January 2024 for failing to pay their players and were subsequently relegated from League One.

Edinburgh City, who play at Meadowbank Stadium, were deducted 15 points by the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A mass exodus of players at the end of season 2023-24 left City with a squad of mainly loan players and youngsters but under manager Michael McIndoe, the team finished third in League Two last term before missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

But money issues remain with Companies House records showing that the club appointed a provisional liquidator in a winding up order on July 22. The appointment was swiftly terminated with the debt paid off in full, however, under SPFL rules, the appointment of a liquidator counts as an "insolvency event" and automatically triggers a 15-point deduction, which was imposed on August 5.

City responded by confirming that they would be appealing against the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard by an SPFL Appeal Tribunal on Tuesday night but was dismissed by the independent panel and the 15-point deduction remains in place.