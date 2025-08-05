SPFL club hammered with shock 15-point deduction for 'insolvency event' as appeal launched

League Two outfit respond as SPFL impose huge sanction

Edinburgh City are preparing to launch an appeal after being hammered with a 15-point deduction by the Scottish Professional Football League.

The bombshell sanction has been imposed with immediate effect and the League Two table updated after the club breached SPFL rules by appointing a provisional liquidator last month.

City have been plagued by financial problems in recent years, with a winding up order issued in December 2023 over unpaid tax before an agreement was reached with HM Revenue and Customs.

Edinburgh City, who play at Meadowbank Stadium, have been hit with a 15-point deduction by the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The club were then deducted six points by the SPFL the following month for failing to pay their players and were subsequently relegated from League One.

A mass exodus of players left City with a squad of mainly loan players and youngsters but under manager Michael McIndoe, the team finished third in League Two last season before missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

But money issues remain with Companies House records showing that the club appointed a provisional liquidator in a winding up order on July 22. The appointment was swiftly terminated with the debt paid off in full, however, under SPFL rules, the appointment of a liquidator counts as an "insolvency event" and automatically triggers a 15-point deduction.

City confirm their appeal

SPFL Rule E1 states: “Where a Club takes, suffers or is subject to a Deductible Insolvency Event that Club shall…be deducted 15 points and 5 points in the League in consecutive Seasons."

City have responded by confirming that they will be appealing against the decision.

A club statement read: "Edinburgh City FC hereby acknowledges the penalty imposed upon it by the SPFL this morning. The Club will begin its appeal process immediately. No further comment will be made at this time."