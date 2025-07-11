Spartans land key sponsor ahead of new season - 'we share many similarities'

League Two side delighted by fresh tie-up with local firm

Spartans have landed a new sponsorship deal ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The League Two club, who are based at The Vanloq Community Stadium in north Edinburgh, have agreed a tie-up with long-standing capital taxi firm City Cabs, who are celebrating their centenary year and will be Spartans’ principal home and away shirt sponsor.

Spartans are being backed by City Cabs this season. | Spartans FC

Spartans’ head of commercial Graham Carbis said: “We’re thrilled to unveil City Cabs as our new principal home and away shirt sponsor. They have been ongoing valued supporters of the club with their perimeter advertising a familiar sight, and I’m delighted they’ve chosen to extend their commitment to The Spartans in this way.

“We’re extremely grateful for their generous support and look forward to working closely with them moving forward.”

City Cabs chairman Gary McFarlane added: “At City Cabs we are incredibly proud to be the official shirt sponsor for Spartans FC.

“We share many similarities at City Cabs and Spartans, with an emphasis on improving the quality of people's life in Edinburgh and our clear focus on making our communities a better place to live, work and play.”