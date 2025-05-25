January arrival explains emotion of Hampden victory

Mats Knoester has won a league title, but lifting the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen meant more.

The Dutchman was part of the Ferencvaros side that claimed the Nemzeti Bajnokság I championship in 2022-23 in his first season following his move from Eredivise outfit Heracles.

It was the club's fifth Hungarian title in a row - they made it seven on Saturday under manager Robbie Keane - but defender Knoester admitted that helping the Dons end a 35-year wait for Scottish Cup glory ranks higher after the penalty shoot-out victory over Celtic which followed the 1-1 draw at Hampden.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester with the Scottish Cup trophy after the penalty shoot-out win over Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"This one is the best by far - 100 per cent," he said. "Better than winning the league, because it means more. In Ferencvaros you have to win every year but here you can see it has been so long. It's more emotional. It's hard to put into words. I think you should just look around you and take it all in. It's a lot to describe what just happened."

Knoester, who came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord, joined Aberdeen in January on a two-and-a-half year deal following the expiry of his Ferencvaros contract. His time at the Dons has been a mixture of ups and downs, but scooping the man of the match award in a cup final win over Celtic ensured his campaign finished on an almighty high.

It could have been Knoester himself who stepped up to win the cup for his side but Aberdeen's designated fifth penalty taker was spared the responsibility when Dimitar Mitov saved from Alistair Johnston in the shoot-out to clinch a 4-3 win. The 26-year-old, however, was sure that he would have tucked his spot kick away regardless.

"I was fifth, the last one," he revealed. "I was ready but Dimi saved it so it was all good. Of course, I gave him the biggest hug afterwards. My penalties were good in the practice, so I had confidence, but it's nicer if you can finish it earlier. The earlier the better."

Knoester was one of only four Aberdeen outfield players to last the full 120 minutes in what was a huge defensive effort against a Celtic side who had beaten them 5-1 at Pittodrie only 10 days earlier. Manager Jimmy Thelin’s decision to change formation to a back five paid off as his defence held firm, conceding only from an unfortunate Alfie Dorrington own goal before Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel returned the favour at the other end.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda is fouled by Aberdeen's Mats Knoester. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"We had previous matches with Celtic, of course, and they are a really good team,” he said. “They win a lot of prizes so we knew we had to change our tactics and maybe do something different. This was our plan and it worked out well so we're very happy with that."

Aberdeen had been tipped to lose the final heavily after conceding 19 goals in their five meetings with Celtic this season, which included a 6-0 thumping at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final in November. Proving the doubters wrong made victory all the sweeter as well as securing a guaranteed Conference League place next season.

