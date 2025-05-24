Aberdeen captain Graeme Sinnie lifts the Scottish Cup trophy after the penalty shoot-out win over Celtic. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)Aberdeen captain Graeme Sinnie lifts the Scottish Cup trophy after the penalty shoot-out win over Celtic. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Celtic v Aberdeen Scottish Cup final player ratings: New legend born, the horror show, bombastic bench

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder

Deputy Sports Editor

Published 24th May 2025, 19:27 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 19:33 BST

How each player rated out of 10 for their performance at Hampden

Aberdeen secured their first Scottish Cup triumph for 35 years after a penalty shoot-out win over Celtic at Hampden Park.

Dimitar Mitov was the hero as the Bulgarian goalkeeper saved two penalties in a 4-3 shoot-out victory after the teams battled out a 1-1 draw. Mitov saved the first spot-kick from Callum McGregor and then denied Alistair Johnston as Aberdeen produced a perfect set of penalties from their own players.

Mitov’s afternoon was in stark contrast to his opposite number Kasper Schmeichel, whose 83rd-minute blunder cancelled out an earlier own goal from Alfie Dorrington.

Dorrington’s unfortunate own goal gave Celtic the lead six minutes before the end of a scrappy first half but Schmeichel made a mess of dealing with a cross to get the Dons back in the game.

Celtic hit the frame of the goal twice but could not find a winner and McGregor was left in tears after the shoot-out prevented Celtic clinching a sixth treble in nine seasons.

It was Aberdeen’s fourth Scottish Cup final win over Celtic and emulated the 1990 side who beat the Hoops in an epic shoot-out. The triumph also ensured Jimmy Thelin’s first season as Aberdeen boss was a major success despite recent disappointments.

Here is how the Celtic and Aberdeen players rated for their performance out of 10...

Had virtually nothing to do for 82 minutes until found sorely wanting when dealing with a low cross from Shayden Morris, which he somehow scooped backwards into his own net for a horrible own goal. A rare horror show from the normally reliable Dane, who was also beaten by all four Aberdeen penalties he faced - 3

1. Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic

Had virtually nothing to do for 82 minutes until found sorely wanting when dealing with a low cross from Shayden Morris, which he somehow scooped backwards into his own net for a horrible own goal. A rare horror show from the normally reliable Dane, who was also beaten by all four Aberdeen penalties he faced - 3


A new legend is born with the Bulgarian set to go down in Aberdeen folklore alongside 1990 cup final hero Theo Snelders. He kept his team's cup hopes alive with a terrific one-on-one save to deny Daizen Maeda in stoppage time at the end of regulation time before saving two penalties in the shoot-out to win the cup for his side - 9

2. Dimitar Mitov - Aberdeen

A new legend is born with the Bulgarian set to go down in Aberdeen folklore alongside 1990 cup final hero Theo Snelders. He kept his team's cup hopes alive with a terrific one-on-one save to deny Daizen Maeda in stoppage time at the end of regulation time before saving two penalties in the shoot-out to win the cup for his side - 9


Looked a bit jaded at the end of a long season and on the back of a recent injury. Not up to his usual rampaging best with some wayward deliveries from the right then missed the decisive penalty to hand the cup to Aberdeen - 5

3. Alistair Johnston - Celtic

Looked a bit jaded at the end of a long season and on the back of a recent injury. Not up to his usual rampaging best with some wayward deliveries from the right then missed the decisive penalty to hand the cup to Aberdeen - 5


Charged with marking Scottish football's player of the year, this was never going to be an easy task for the Danish full-back but he stuck to it admirably, keeping the Celtic dangerman on a tight leash for the most part - 6

4. Alexander Jensen - Aberdeen

Charged with marking Scottish football's player of the year, this was never going to be an easy task for the Danish full-back but he stuck to it admirably, keeping the Celtic dangerman on a tight leash for the most part - 6


