Aberdeen secured their first Scottish Cup triumph for 35 years after a penalty shoot-out win over Celtic at Hampden Park.

Dimitar Mitov was the hero as the Bulgarian goalkeeper saved two penalties in a 4-3 shoot-out victory after the teams battled out a 1-1 draw. Mitov saved the first spot-kick from Callum McGregor and then denied Alistair Johnston as Aberdeen produced a perfect set of penalties from their own players.

Mitov’s afternoon was in stark contrast to his opposite number Kasper Schmeichel, whose 83rd-minute blunder cancelled out an earlier own goal from Alfie Dorrington.

Dorrington’s unfortunate own goal gave Celtic the lead six minutes before the end of a scrappy first half but Schmeichel made a mess of dealing with a cross to get the Dons back in the game.

Celtic hit the frame of the goal twice but could not find a winner and McGregor was left in tears after the shoot-out prevented Celtic clinching a sixth treble in nine seasons.

It was Aberdeen’s fourth Scottish Cup final win over Celtic and emulated the 1990 side who beat the Hoops in an epic shoot-out. The triumph also ensured Jimmy Thelin’s first season as Aberdeen boss was a major success despite recent disappointments.

Here is how the Celtic and Aberdeen players rated for their performance out of 10...

1 . Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic Had virtually nothing to do for 82 minutes until found sorely wanting when dealing with a low cross from Shayden Morris, which he somehow scooped backwards into his own net for a horrible own goal. A rare horror show from the normally reliable Dane, who was also beaten by all four Aberdeen penalties he faced - 3 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Dimitar Mitov - Aberdeen A new legend is born with the Bulgarian set to go down in Aberdeen folklore alongside 1990 cup final hero Theo Snelders. He kept his team's cup hopes alive with a terrific one-on-one save to deny Daizen Maeda in stoppage time at the end of regulation time before saving two penalties in the shoot-out to win the cup for his side - 9 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Alistair Johnston - Celtic Looked a bit jaded at the end of a long season and on the back of a recent injury. Not up to his usual rampaging best with some wayward deliveries from the right then missed the decisive penalty to hand the cup to Aberdeen - 5 | PA Photo Sales