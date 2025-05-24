Aberdeen secured their first Scottish Cup triumph for 35 years after a penalty shoot-out win over Celtic at Hampden Park.
Dimitar Mitov was the hero as the Bulgarian goalkeeper saved two penalties in a 4-3 shoot-out victory after the teams battled out a 1-1 draw. Mitov saved the first spot-kick from Callum McGregor and then denied Alistair Johnston as Aberdeen produced a perfect set of penalties from their own players.
Mitov’s afternoon was in stark contrast to his opposite number Kasper Schmeichel, whose 83rd-minute blunder cancelled out an earlier own goal from Alfie Dorrington.
Dorrington’s unfortunate own goal gave Celtic the lead six minutes before the end of a scrappy first half but Schmeichel made a mess of dealing with a cross to get the Dons back in the game.
Celtic hit the frame of the goal twice but could not find a winner and McGregor was left in tears after the shoot-out prevented Celtic clinching a sixth treble in nine seasons.
It was Aberdeen’s fourth Scottish Cup final win over Celtic and emulated the 1990 side who beat the Hoops in an epic shoot-out. The triumph also ensured Jimmy Thelin’s first season as Aberdeen boss was a major success despite recent disappointments.
Here is how the Celtic and Aberdeen players rated for their performance out of 10...