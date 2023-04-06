Sky Sports say sorry to SFA after Andy Walker's VAR revelations and 'concerns'

Walker caused a stir when he said in a recent interview that he had “a concern” after hearing an exchange between officials during an unspecified cinch Premiership match. “I won’t mention any names and I won’t name the teams involved but there was an instance where a couple of things happened in the space of a second or two,” Walker said. “And I heard the VAR say ‘the easiest way out of this, is if it’s offside’. That to me is really poor language. There should be no idea that we get an easy way out. You have to look at what’s happening on the pitch and apply the laws of the game – don’t look for the easy way out."