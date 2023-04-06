All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
44 minutes ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
3 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in

Sky Sports say sorry to SFA after Andy Walker's VAR revelations and 'concerns'

Sky Sports have issued an apology to the Scottish Football Association after its pundit Andy Walker claimed he had overheard a VAR official on a live feed telling the referee that the “easiest way out” of a contentious decision was to deem it offside.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

Walker caused a stir when he said in a recent interview that he had “a concern” after hearing an exchange between officials during an unspecified cinch Premiership match. “I won’t mention any names and I won’t name the teams involved but there was an instance where a couple of things happened in the space of a second or two,” Walker said. “And I heard the VAR say ‘the easiest way out of this, is if it’s offside’. That to me is really poor language. There should be no idea that we get an easy way out. You have to look at what’s happening on the pitch and apply the laws of the game – don’t look for the easy way out."

The introduction of the video assistant referee technology into Scottish football has not been without controversy and criticism and on the back of Walker’s comments, the broadcaster made the following statement: “Sky Sports has discussed the matter internally and provided the Scottish FA assurances with regard to permitted use of the VAR audio. Andy Walker has also admitted his regret over his comments and how they have been reported by the podcast company who invited him to their show. We apologise to our colleagues at the Scottish FA with whom we have a strong relationship, and look forward to continuing to provide exclusive live coverage of the Scottish Premiership.”

Andy Walker's comments have forced Sky Sports to issue an apology.Andy Walker's comments have forced Sky Sports to issue an apology.
Andy Walker's comments have forced Sky Sports to issue an apology.
VARSFAPremiership