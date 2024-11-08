Verdict delivered on key match incidents

A Scottish FA panel has determined that a major error was made in awarding a penalty against Hibs in their 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Easter Road last weekend.

Hibs were leading 1-0 in the 89th minute when referee Colin Steven was summoned to the pitchside monitor by VAR official Greg Aitken to review a potential spot-kick in favour of the away side. After a lengthy review, referee Steven determined that Hibs striker Mykola Kukharevych had pulled the shirt of United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega in the box, with Kukharevych also shown a red card for a second bookable offence. The penalty was tucked away by Sam Dalby to rescue a point for Jim Goodwin's side and leave Hibs rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and rueing the concession of another late goal.

Hibs boss David Gray was left confounded by the VAR intervention, stating afterwards that the decision cost his side the game and two points that would have taken them up to 10th place above Hearts and St Johnstone with a game in hand. Adding to Hibs ire was the decision not to request an onfield review for a potential shirt pull in the opposite penalty area in added time when United forward Dalby appeared to grab the shirt of Warren O’Hora. “I think if the first one’s a penalty, the second one’s a penalty,” Gray fumed afterwards. “If I’m being really honest, I don’t think either of them are penalties."

The SFA's Key Match Incident panel, which meets each week to examine major incidents, agreed that neither incident should have resulted in a penalty, although only a 3:2 majority felt the decision to penalise Kukharevych was incorrect. The report stated: "The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (3:2) deeming the onfield decision correct. The majority (3:2) believed that VAR incorrectly intervened to suggest an OFR. Three members of the panel highlighted that they didn't think the potential foul was clear and obvious enough for VAR to get involved. Two panel members believed that VAR was correct to intervene and recommend an OFR for a penalty kick." The panel unanimously agreed, however, that there was no need for a VAR review for the Hibs penalty shout for the foul claimed on O'Hora.

The KMI panel also reviewed a number of incidents in Aberdeen's 2-1 victory over Rangers at Pittodrie last midweek. A decision not to show a red card to Leon Balogun for a last-man tackle on Dons striker Ester Sokler in the 26th minute was upheld after the Gers defender made contact with the ball. The positioning of referee John Beaton was praised as the report stated: "The on-field decision was unanimously supported. The panel highlighted that the Referee was in a credible position to make the correct call in what was a very tight decision."

The decision to award Aberdeen a penalty kick for a handball against John Souttar following a VAR review was also supported, albeit by a 4:1 majority. The report added: "The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (4:1) deeming the onfield decision incorrect. The majority (4:1) believed VAR was correct to intervene and award a penalty for handball. One panelist believed that a penalty should not have been awarded and VAR was incorrect to intervene." The decision to disallow a Ross McCausland effort for Rangers on the stroke of half-time for offside was also deemed to be correct.

Elsewhere, complaints from Dundee manager Tony Docherty over the penalty awarded to Celtic in their 2-0 defeat at Parkhead last Wednesday proved unfounded. Docherty had claimed afterwards that there was a foul on midfielder Mo Sylla in the build-up and that the decision to penalise Antonio Portales for becoming entangled with Kyogo Furuhashi in the box was wrong. He stated: "I do think there was a strong case that it was a free kick. There were two hands on Mo's back when he was trying to protect the ball. And I do think Antonio Portales gets a touch on the ball. So those two decisions, I think, made the decision for me that it shouldn't be a penalty kick.”