Dundee claim Celtic wrongly awarded penalty as questions raised over VAR check

Tony Docherty bemoans lack of decisions in Dundee favour

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has stressed his displeasure at Celtic being allowed the chance to score their all-important second goal via the penalty spot as the Dens Park side fell 2-0 at Parkhead.

It was an improvement on the last time Dundee were at the same venue in February. They lost that outing 7-1 having been 6-0 down at half-time. On this occasion they were still holding the hosts at half-time and though substitute Alistair Johnston put Celtic in front on the hour mark, Docherty still felt his side had a chance to secure something from the game.

This hope faded following Arne Engels’ penalty after 67 minutes but Docherty had two complaints about the award, the first of which was a foul in the run-up on Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla just outside the Celtic box. The home team broke up the pitch and when Antonio Portales tangled with Kyogo Furuhashi, referee Ross Hardie awarded the penalty. It was ratified by VAR. Asked if he spoke to the referee afterwards, Docherty said: “very briefly”.

He added: “I just asked if they checked. He said they did check, and I don't know who was on VAR tonight. But I do think there was a strong case that it was a free kick. There were two hands on Mo's back when he was trying to protect the ball. And I do think Antonio Portales gets a touch on the ball. So those two decisions, I think, made the decision for me that it shouldn't be a penalty kick.”

Dundee's Antonio Portales concedes a penalty for his challenge on Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

It was pointed out to him that Dundee, who have now slipped to 10th in the league after suffering a fifth league defeat in six games, don’t seem to get many decisions going for them at present - a late VAR check for a penalty for the visitors for a handball by Celtic was also dismissed.

“No, we don't,” said Docherty. “But you know what? We're not going to make excuses. It just seems to be sometimes it's your turn. We're not getting anything. Even when it was that VAR check for the penalty after the handball I knew we are not going to get it because we don't get them. So we just need to keep working hard and showing the level of commitment that we showed tonight as a team and it'll turn for us. I've been here before when things don't go for you, but it's important that the squad believe in each other and trust in what we are doing. And that's what I'm pleased with tonight.”

