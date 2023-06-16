Scottish transfers: Positive Celtic news, two new suitors for Morelos, Aberdeen to land striker, Hibs eye veteran

The transfer window is in full swing with Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs all looking to be active, while Celtic are in the midst of appointing a new manager.

Celtic hope to keep in-demand coach John Kennedy at the club.

We take a look at some of the main stories this Friday morning across Scottish football following a busy 24 hours that saw the Ibrox club sign Sam Lammers and Leighton Clarkson pen a four-year permanent deal at Pittodrie.

Brendan Rodgers latest

While it is still anticipated that Celtic will appoint Brendan Rodgers as their successor to Ange Postecoglou, the manager hunt has been eclipsed somewhat by speculation over the future of current No 2 John Kennedy. The highly-regarded coach had been linked with a move to Tottenham to reunite with Postecoglou but hopes are growing within Celtic Park that Kennedy will remain alongside Rodgers, who he has worked with previously.

Morelos in demand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers added Lammers to their front-line on Thursday and it is expected that Cremonese’s Cyriel Dessers will join him through the Ibrox exit door. That duo will need to fill the boots of Alfredo Morelos, who left the club following six largely successful seasons. The Colombian is currently on holiday in Mexico and while long-standing suitors Fenerbahce and Sevilla remain interest, fresh speculation has emerged linking the free agent with Everton and Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.

Le Fondre linked with Hibs

Hibs are on the hunt for a new striker after Kevin Nisbet joined Millwall. Reports claim they are weighing up a move for veteran English hitman Adam Le Fondre, who is a free agent following a spell in Australia’s A-League. The 36-year-old has been a target for previous Hibs regimes and worked with the club’s sporting director Brian McDermott in the past.

Aberdeen in for Sokler

On the back of signing Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal from Liverpool, Aberdeen are said to be closing in on Slovenian forward Ester Sokler. The 24-year-old, who plays for NK Radomlje, is set to undergo a medical at Pittodrie over the weekend.

Ange wields axe