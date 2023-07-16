We take a look at some of the main transfer and news stories in Scottish football and beyond this Sunday morning.

Experienced defender Jonny Evans is a free agent after leaving Leicester City this summer.

Fresh from the news that Celtic are to finally land South Korean winger Yang Hyun-Jun from Gangwon FC, they are now being linked with a central defender, while Antonio Colak has said his goodbyes to Rangers fans and Aberdeen could be about to bolster their recruitment team.

Souness says no to Rangers return

Former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness has reportedly turned down an ambassadorial role with the Ibrox club. The 70-year-old ended his 15-year association with Sky Sports earlier this year and has recently done charity work. Following conversations with current Ibrox hierarchy, there had been hope that Souness would return to Rangers as part of the new regime, but he has decided the post is not for him.

Colak’s fond farewell to Rangers

Croatian forward Antonio Colak, who has left Rangers to join Parma in a £2.5million deal, has said farewell to the Ibrox supporters in a message on Instagram. The 29-year-old scored 18 goals in his only season in Scotland and said: “I want to thank everyone at the @rangersfc for the amazing support you gave me in my time at Rangers. Getting the club back to the Champions League where the club belongs and becoming the best goal scorer of the club in my first year made me really proud. I want to wish @rangersfc nothing but the best for the upcoming future and you will always have a big supporter with me. Once a Ger, always a Ger! #watp."

Goalkeeper unlikely to make Celtic move

Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, claimed to be a transfer target for Celtic, is now set to join Fenerbahce in a deal that could earn the Croatian giants up to €9m. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that personal terms have been completed between the player and the Istanbul club and the only remaining hurdle is paperwork.

Alexander hoping for O’Riley Celtic sale

Former Motherwell manager Graham Alexander, who is now in charge of MK Dons, is keeping his fingers crossed that any rumoured interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley becomes concrete due to the English club’s sell-on clause for the Denmark Under-21 internationalist. O’Riley joined Celtic 18 months ago and has impressed, leading to speculation that clubs in Spain are keeping tabs on him. “Fingers crossed someone comes in for Matt because our directors have told me that anything we get for him will go straight into the pot,” said Alexander. “If Matt goes for, say, £10m to 12m – our cut will be very welcome.”

Veteran defender wanted by Celtic

Free agent Jonny Evans has emerged as a transfer target for Celtic, according to reports in the English media. The 35-year-old Northern Irish defender worked with new Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City. Rodgers currently has Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Yuki Kobayashi and Stephen Welsh as his four main options at CB, although due to a lack of first-team football, Welsh’s future at the club remains uncertain. If Evans were to join, the former Man Utd youth would add valuable experience to the club’s backline.

Championship top performer joins York

Ayr United striker Dipo Akinyemi has completed his move to York City. The 26-year-old, who won the Championship’s Player of the Year in his maiden season in Scottish football following 24 goals across all competitions, had been monitored by a number of clubs in the Scottish Premiership. However, the National League outfit have stumped up the cash to land him and Akinyemi said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone associated with Ayr United, it has been one of the best chapters in my football career so far.”

Aberdeen to land new head of recruitment analysis

Sky Sports are reporting that Jordan Miles, currently West Ham’s head of recruitment analysis, is set to join Aberdeen and perform a very similar role. Miles has been at the Hammers for seven years and has also had spells with Ipswich Town and Derby County.

Former Saints manager lined up for Northern Ireland role

Tommy Wright, the former Kilmarnock and St Johnstone boss, is set to land a role with Northern Ireland Under-21s. Wright has not managed since leaving the Rugby Park outfit at the end of 2021 and the Daily Record reports that the 59-year-old is in line to be involved in homeland’s international set-up.