Are Rangers one of the dirtiest sides in the league - or the least? Cr. Getty Images.

Who is the Scottish Premiership's dirtiest team? Rangers and Celtic ranked against rivals by yellow and red cards

From Rangers and Celtic all the way to Livingston, here are the dirtiest teams in the Scottish Premiership in the 2023/24 season so far.

By Graham Falk
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:38 BST

As the Scottish Premiership split gets set to begin and the final round of fixtures commence, a mix of excitement, glory and - for some - disaster, is sure to ensue.

With the title race set to go to the wire and the second relegation spot far from decided, a number of teams head into their final fixtures knowing exactly what they must do - no matter the cost.

But with so much on the line, which teams are the most likely to push it too far in the search for vital points? Who has picked up the most cards and committed the most fouls?

In order to find the answer, we look at popular football statistics site FotMob to see which teams have amassed the most fouls and yellow and red cards this season - and how many fouls they commit on average per game.

Here are the result for the Scottish Premiership’s dirtiest team in 23/24 - so far.

With a grand total of 76 yellows and three red cards, Ross County top this list. They average 12.2 fouls per game.

1. Ross County - 82 points

With a grand total of 76 yellows and three red cards, Ross County top this list. They average 12.2 fouls per game. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Motherwell have been the recipients of 75 yellow cards and three red cards. They average 11.5 fouls per game.

2. Motherwell - 81 points

Motherwell have been the recipients of 75 yellow cards and three red cards. They average 11.5 fouls per game. Photo: SNS Group

Killie have a high proportion of yellow cards at 72 for the season but have picked up just two reds - which is less than some. They average 12 fouls per game.

3. Kilmarnock - 76 points

Killie have a high proportion of yellow cards at 72 for the season but have picked up just two reds - which is less than some. They average 12 fouls per game. Photo: SNS Group

The Dens Park outfit have received a total of 64 yellow cards but three reds. They average 10 fouls per game.

4. Dundee - 70 points

The Dens Park outfit have received a total of 64 yellow cards but three reds. They average 10 fouls per game. Photo: SNS Group

