As the Scottish Premiership split gets set to begin and the final round of fixtures commence, a mix of excitement, glory and - for some - disaster, is sure to ensue.

With the title race set to go to the wire and the second relegation spot far from decided, a number of teams head into their final fixtures knowing exactly what they must do - no matter the cost.

But with so much on the line, which teams are the most likely to push it too far in the search for vital points? Who has picked up the most cards and committed the most fouls?

In order to find the answer, we look at popular football statistics site FotMob to see which teams have amassed the most fouls and yellow and red cards this season - and how many fouls they commit on average per game.

Here are the result for the Scottish Premiership’s dirtiest team in 23/24 - so far.

1 . Ross County - 82 points With a grand total of 76 yellows and three red cards, Ross County top this list. They average 12.2 fouls per game.

2 . Motherwell - 81 points Motherwell have been the recipients of 75 yellow cards and three red cards. They average 11.5 fouls per game.

3 . Kilmarnock - 76 points Killie have a high proportion of yellow cards at 72 for the season but have picked up just two reds - which is less than some. They average 12 fouls per game.