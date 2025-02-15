Rangers hero provides more heroics in dramatic title showdown to shoot down Celtic icon

Veteran midfielder bags leveller in huge Championship clash

Scott Arfield rode to the rescue of Falkirk once again as the midfielder earned the Bairns a vital point in their top-of-the-table Championship clash with Ayr United.

Former Rangers title winner Arfield returned to Falkirk earlier this month and marked his second debut last weekend by scoring a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Partick Thistle.

The 36-year-old was at it again on Saturday, bagging a second-half equaliser to keep Falkirk at the summit of Scotland’s second tier after second-placed Ayr had raced into a two-goal lead.

Ayr - managed by former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown - looked on course to leapfrog Falkirk when Jay Henderson’s 14th-minute spot-kick was added to by George Oakley getting on the scoresheet.

Scott Arfield nets the equaliser for Falkirk in their 2-2 draw with Ayr. | SNS Group

Liam Henderson reduced the deficit on the stroke of half-time and Arfield’s leveller after 62 minutes ensured the points were shared and left Falkirk still at the summit with a two-point cushion.

Third-placed Livingston were unable to take advantage after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Dunfermline.

A first-half brace by Finlay Pollock fired Raith Rovers to a 3-0 win over Partick Thistle with Dylan Easton also on target after the break.

Morton and Airdrieonians shared the spoils following an entertaining 2-2 draw, while Hamilton claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Queen’s Park, who crashed back down to earth after their Scottish Cup heroics at Ibrox.

In League One, Arbroath moved to the top of Scottish League One after three first-half goals helped them to a 3-0 win away against Queen of the South. Scott Stewart and Fraser Taylor each netted inside the opening 22 minutes before an own-goal from central defender Matty Douglas put the visitors out of sight before the break, as they leapt ahead of Stenhousemuir – whose game at Inverness was postponed – at the summit.

Cove Rangers also took advantage of Stenhousemuir not being in action as they moved up to second with a 3-1 win at home to Annan, with midfielder Findlay Marshall scoring twice. The sides exchanged own-goals in the first half with Cove’s Arron Darge turning into his own net to level for Annan after Rhys Breen had also put past his own goalkeeper, before Marshall’s goals won it for the home side.

Dumbarton’s hopes of rescuing their League One status look increasingly faint after they were beaten 3-2 at home by Montrose. Dumbarton, who are 14 points adrift of ninth-placed Inverness, twice equalised in the first half through Michael Ruth and Carlo Pignatiello. Striker Owen Stirton got both Montrose goals in the first half and defender Aidan Quinn’s 68th-minute goal finally proved decisive.

Alloa kept themselves in the play-off places as two first-half goals sealed a 2-0 win at home to Kelty Hearts.

Alan Trouten was on target for East Fife. | SNS Group

In League Two, East Fife missed the chance to extend their lead at the top as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bonnyrigg Rose. Things could have been worse for the leaders who fell behind to a Cameron Ross goal at the end of the first half, before Alan Trouten’s penalty five minutes from time rescued a point.

Second-place Peterhead conceded a goal 11 minutes from time at home to Clyde to blow the chance to cut the gap. Ray Grant equalised late in a 2-2 draw just when it looked like the hosts were set to move to within two points of the summit.