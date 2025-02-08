Bairns post huge win in dramatic title race

Scott Arfield ensured a sensational return to Falkirk by scoring at hat-trick to send the Bairns back to the top of the Scottish Championship.

Arfield, 36, signed for Falkirk earlier this week on a free transfer after leaving Bolton Wanderers in England’s League One. The central midfielder started his career with the club, making more than 100 appearances between 2007 and 2010 before moving on to Huddersfield Town.

A Canadian internationalist, Arfield went on to represent Burnley, Rangers and Charlotte FC, with his five-year spell at Ibrox especially memorable as he helped them win the Premiership title.

Arfield hopes to do the same with Falkirk in the second tier of Scottish football and he made an instant impact for his new club, scoring a hat-trick as John McGlynn’s side moved back to the top of the league with an emphatic 5-2 win over Partick Thistle.

Arfield opened the scoring after just one minute to put Falkirk ahead, although the Jags roared back and via goals from Logan Chalmers and Brian Graham went 2-1 ahead by the 24th minute.

With fellow title challengers Ayr United and Livingston in Scottish Cup action this weekend, the onus was on Falkirk to take advantage of their inactivity and they drew level through Gary Oliver on 34 minutes, netting a rebound after Brad Spencer had missed a penalty.

Thistle unravelled after that moment. Graham was sent off two minutes later and then Arfield bagged his second of the match on 40 minutes to put Falkirk ahead at the break. The experienced midfielder then completed his hat-trick on 58 minutes from the penalty spot to give Falkirk breathing space.

Arfield was replaced on 72 minutes to a standing ovation from the Falkirk fans. The hosts added a fifth on 76 minutes through Leon McCann.

On the back of this victory, Falkirk move on to 49 points at the summit of the Championship. Ayr are two points further back in second place, while Livingston sit third on 45 points. All three teams have played 23 matches.

There is a huge clash next weekend when Falkirk host Ayr on Saturday.

Arfield spoke earlier this week about his move back to Falkirk and explained he is desperate to restore them back into to the top flight of Scottish football.

“I'm excited,” he said. “It’s a nice story for me personally and for the club. I was young in my football career when the club was relegated, but I was young in an immature sense as well. The implications of going down didn't hit me until a few years after.

“At that time, I just didn't grasp the negative effect it was going to have on the club. It wasn’t until I reached my mid to late-twenties that I realised that the club has never recovered from that season.

“You you think, ‘My goodness, this is unbelievable. How can a club like Falkirk find itself in a situation where they couldn't get back up to the Premiership?’ So obviously that was in my thinking when I made the decision to come back.

“What an amazing story it would be if we could do it. Obviously, Ayr and Livi are going to make it extremely difficult. I wasn’t privy to what went on behind the scenes over the last 10 years. The only thing I do know is the academy has obviously disappeared.”