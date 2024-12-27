We are just days away from the hectic January transfer window opening in the Scottish Premiership and the rumours are already swirling.

It feels like just yesterday that Celtic were breaking their transfer record for Arne Engels and Rangers were beginning their rebuild under Philippe Clement in the summer, but with new year bells almost upon us, both clubs will be expected to be front and centre when it comes to this month’s biggest transfers.

But who makes the list of the most expensive January transfers ever made? Who have Scottish clubs spent the most on during the January transfer madness over the years?

Here are the 18 most expensive Scottish Premiership transfers ever made during the January transfer window:

1 . Neil Lennon - Celtic - £5.75million Lennon is still the record January signing in the Scottish Premiership, but proved to be well worth the £5.75million fee shelled out to Leicester City for his services. Lifted a total 11 domestic trophies as a player with Celtic, then returned as a manager to win a further 10.

2 . Barry Ferguson - Rangers - £4.5m After two years in the EPL with Blackburn Rovers, the iconic Rangers captain returned to Ibrox for a fee reported to worth around £4.5 million in January 2005. He went on to add a further six domestic trophies to his Rangers haul, and led the team to the final of the UEFA Cup in 2008.

3 . Ronald de Boer - Rangers - £4.5m Part of Rangers' Dutch revolution under Dick Advocaat, Ronald de Boer was one of their most important signings of that era. Won the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup in his second season with the club, before lifting the domestic treble a year later. Spent four years at Ibrox before departing for Al-Rayyan.