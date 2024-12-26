Brendan Rodgers has say on 4-0 win over Motherwell

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has explained Arne Engel's limited recent game-time after his £11million summer signing made a notable contribution to the 4-0 win over Motherwell on his return to the starting XI.

Engels was handed only his second start in seven matches after three consecutive games on the bench and responded by scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot before delivering the corner kick which provided the second for Daizen Maeda. The Belgium international was given a standing ovation when he was replaced after 72 minutes and was then given another loud cheer later on when he was announced as the man of the match over the PA system.

Celtic substitutes Nicolas Kuhn and Reo Hatate added further gloss to the scoreline but it was the performance of Engels which particularly pleased Rodgers as he addressed the rationale behind his spell out of the team amid fluctuating form since his August arrival from Augsburg.

Celtic's Arne Engels celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 over Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"I just think it's about time with him," the Celtic boss said. "He's really enjoying his time here. I've taken him out for some games just to let him see from the outside looking in and take that pressure away from him because it's a big move and everything that comes with it.

"But he's been excellent in training and he's only going to get better and better. When he's asked to step up in pressure moments, he delivers and that was an important first penalty for us. His ball in for the corner was absolutely great as well. So I’m really pleased with Arne."

Celtic had been largely frustrated by a compact Motherwell side until their controversial penalty opener when winger Hyun-jun Yang tumbled under minimal contact from visiting goalkeeper Aston Oxborough. However, a strong second half performance from the league leaders ensured the home fans went home satisfied by their team's Boxing Day exploits after the frustrating goalless draw at Dundee United prior to Christmas.

"Games aren't easy - you've really got to work ever so hard," Rodgers reflected. "The scoreline may say that at the end, along with the possession and chances that we had, but you've still got to work very hard. Motherwell were well organised, compact, tight, with lots of numbers behind the ball, so you're having to really shift them about and then you get that little break just before half-time.

"In the second half, I felt we needed to get the tempo up that wee bit more and just keep that risk in the game. The players were excellent, the guys coming into the game were very, very good as well and gave us that speed and that relentlessness to keep going and keep trying to score."

Celtic have dropped just four points and conceded only four goals in 17 William Hill Premiership matches this season but, ominously, Rodgers feels there is still more to come from his side in the second half of the campaign.

"Yes, I think there is still more to come. If you compare the performance level to the early parts of the season, obviously, of course, you're playing less [at that stage] and you're maybe not as fatigued or whatever else. But still, we still demand, even in a really hectic schedule, the intensity that we want to play at. That's our intention getting into every game. It's important that we continue to always look to up the level. And that's what we continually look to do.