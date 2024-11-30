When is the Scottish Cup fourth round draw? What channel is it on? Full list of teams involved
Interest heightens in the Scottish Cup after Monday night, when the 12 Premiership teams enter the competition for the fourth round.
A total of 32 sides will be in the hat for the draw in the 140th edition of the historic tournament.
Holders Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, St Johnstone, St Mirren, Rangers and Ross County from the top flight are already in the hat for fourth round draw, as well as a host of other clubs that have secured their place over the weekend.
When is the Scottish Cup fourth round draw?
The draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round will take place on Monday, December 2 at the end of the third-round tie between East Kilbride v Falkirk. That game is due to kick off at K-Park at 7.45pm.
What channel is the Scottish Cup fourth round draw on?
The draw will be made on the BBC Scotland channel, as the broadcaster is showing the East Kilbride v Falkirk match live. Former Hearts head coach Steven Naismith will be conducting it.
Scottish Cup fourth round draw live stream
Fans can follow events live on the BBC iPlayer.
Which teams will be in the Scottish Cup fourth round draw?
Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Rangers, Ross County, Dumbarton, Queen of the South, Ayr, Hamilton Accies, Clydebank, Cove Rangers, Brechin City, Dunfermline Athletic, Elgin City, Forfar Athletic, Fraserburgh, Stenhousemuir, Raith Rovers, Livingston, Musselburgh Athletic, Montrose, Queen’s Park, Broxburn Athletic, Airdrieonians, East Kilbride or Falkirk.
