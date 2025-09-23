How to watch Falkirk v Hibs

Falkirk host Hibs in a rearranged fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday night.

The match was originally due to be played on Saturday, August 23 but was postponed at the request of Hibs due to their UEFA Conference League play-off ties against Legia Warsaw.

Falkirk go into the game looking to bounce back from the 2-1 league defeat at home to St Mirren 10 days ago while Hibs also arrive on the back of a painful loss having gone down 2-0 to Rangers at Ibrox in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

While Hibs are third in the table and remain unbeaten in the league, they have not won since the opening day of the campaign after following up the 2-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park with three home draws against Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee United.

David Gray’s side can narrow the gap to the top two - Celtic and Hearts - to four points with a victory at Falkirk Stadium while John McGlynn’s Bairns will be looking to secure a first home league win of the season that could see them jump seven places in the standings, and leapfrog Hibs into third place, depending on the outcome of the Dundee United v Aberdeen match at Tannadice.

Falkirk host Hibs in the William Hill Premiership on Tuesday. | SNS Group

Falkirk v Hibs match details

The Scottish Premiership match takes place at Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Falkirk v Hibs TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.

Falkirk v Hibs live stream

Subscribers can live stream the match via the Premier Sports website and app.

Falkirk v Hibs team news

Falkirk welcome back Tom Lang, Finn Yeats and Barney Stewart. They remain without Kyrell Wilson, Aidan Nesbitt, Ethan Ross, Jamie Sneddon and Coll Donaldson.

Hibs have no fresh injuries and remain without Joe Newell (groin) and Alasana Manneh (hamstring).

Falkirk v Hibs referee and VAR

Calum Scott has been appointed match referee. He will be assisted by Alastair Taylor and Scott Anderson. Matthew MacDermid is on VAR duty assisted by Alan Mulvanny.