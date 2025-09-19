Full details ahead of Premier Sports Cup quarter-final

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen v Motherwell will bid to reach Hampden when they do battle in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Both teams are relishing the opportunity to be in the last-four of a major tournament in a big weekend of cup action in Scotland.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pittodrie will play host to Aberdeen v Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup. | SNS Group

Aberdeen v Motherwell match details

The Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie between Aberdeen and Motherwell takes place on Saturday, September 20 at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Aberdeen v Motherwell TV channel

Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Scottish League Cup, has chosen this match for live coverage on TV. It will be screened on Premier Sports 2.

Aberdeen v Motherwell live stream

The broadcaster will make the match available to watch on its online platforms, including the Premier Player.

Aberdeen v Motherwell team news

Aberdeen will welcome back defender Nicky Devlin from suspension after he missed last weekend’s draw with Livingston in the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell’s injury list includes Sam Nicholson, Zach Robinson, Tom Sparrow and Filip Stuparevic.