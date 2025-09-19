Explainer

What channel is Aberdeen v Motherwell on? TV and live stream details plus team news for Premier Sports Cup QF

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Comment
Published 19th Sep 2025, 20:00 BST
Full details ahead of Premier Sports Cup quarter-final

Aberdeen v Motherwell will bid to reach Hampden when they do battle in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Both teams are relishing the opportunity to be in the last-four of a major tournament in a big weekend of cup action in Scotland.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Pittodrie will play host to Aberdeen v Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup.
Pittodrie will play host to Aberdeen v Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup. | SNS Group

Aberdeen v Motherwell match details

The Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie between Aberdeen and Motherwell takes place on Saturday, September 20 at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Aberdeen v Motherwell TV channel

Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Scottish League Cup, has chosen this match for live coverage on TV. It will be screened on Premier Sports 2.

Aberdeen v Motherwell live stream

The broadcaster will make the match available to watch on its online platforms, including the Premier Player.

Aberdeen v Motherwell team news

Aberdeen will welcome back defender Nicky Devlin from suspension after he missed last weekend’s draw with Livingston in the Premiership.

Motherwell’s injury list includes Sam Nicholson, Zach Robinson, Tom Sparrow and Filip Stuparevic.

John Beaton will be in charge of proceedings at Pittodrie and will be assisted by David McGeachie and Graeme Stewart. Gavin Duncan is on VAR duties and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Duncan Nicolson.

