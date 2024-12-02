It was another weekend of big results in the Scottish Premiership, as the Celtic juggernaut continued with the league leaders going four points clear at the top of the league after blowing away Ross County 5-0 at Celtic Park.

Second placed Aberdeen hiccupped for the second week in a row though, with their 1-1 draw with struggling Hearts meaning they fell further behind in the title race. Gorgie head coach Neil Critchley will be pleased with side’s display at Tynecastle, but the draw sees them fall to the bottom of the table after Edinburgh rivals Hibs dismantled Motherwell at Fir Park, picking up just their second win of the season as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Elsewhere, Rangers kept the pressure on Aberdeen in second as they moved to within seven points of the Dons with a toiling 1-0 win at St Johnstone, while a late Kilmarnock goal helped them rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Dundee. Elsewhere, Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United moved four points clear in fourth with an impressive 2-0 win over St Mirren.

But who were their team’s star performers? Who put in a top-class performance and will get the deserved accolades for their weekend display?

Here are the XI players who were rated as the league’s best performing players this weekend, using player ratings from popular statistics website FotMob and a 4-3-1-2 formation, complete with live photos from the weekend’s matches.

1 . GK: Josh Rae - St Johnstone He wasn't able to prevent his side from losing 1-0 to Rangers, but at 8.7, Rae was the league's top-ranked goalkeeper at the weekend. Made 10 saves, preventing 2.26 goals and made 11 recoveries. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier - Rangers A much-improved display from the Rangers captain saw him put in an 'old school Tavernier' performance, as he rated at 8.5 in the win over St Johnstone. Created two chances, made 88% of his passes successfully and won all bar one of his duels. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Liam Scales - Celtic A rock on his return to the Celtic starting XI, his header opened the scoring in the 5-0 weekend win over Ross County. Had three shots during the week, a 94% passing accuracy rate and three clearances. | SNS Group Photo Sales