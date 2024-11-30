Staggies recover to keep score down against champions

This might have been anything. It’s forty years almost to the day since Stirling Albion created a new 20th century record for biggest victory when they put 20 goals past Borders Second Division side Selkirk in the Scottish Cup at Annfield.

Worryingly for Ross County fans old enough to recall this event, Stirling Albion led only 5-0 at half-time, as Celtic did here. That it remained 5-0 was much to Ross County’s credit.

A forgotten goalkeeper called Jack Hamilton was principally responsible for their ‘half clean sheet’. One save from an Adam Idah volley was particularly impressive. Celtic also hit the woodwork three times in the second half. “Wow!” exclaimed Brendan Rodgers later. “Some of the football we played…”

Hamilton was tasked with an awkward assignment when he replaced the injured Ross Laidlaw a few moments before half-time. However, he helped stem the flow. He had only joined up with his teammates in the dressing room before the game having been unwell for the last few days. Otherwise, No. 3 choice Logan Ross would have been pressed into action. This was no place for a 20-year-old to make his first-team debut. Ross County manager Don Cowie later saluted Hamilton's valour.

Celtic were in rampant form against Ross County. | SNS Group

Who in the domestic setting can live with Celtic in this form? It wasn’t as if it was even their supposed strongest team. Aberdeen have been well warned ahead of what many are willing to be a title showdown on Wednesday at Pittodrie. More pragmatic observers might regard it as just another staging post on Celtic’s way to another title.

Adam Idah’s emphatic finish five minutes before the interval was Celtic’s fifth goal inside 30 minutes, with Liam Scales getting things underway with the opener after ten minutes. As often happens, Celtic eased off in the second half, by which time the dazed visitors were on to their second goalkeeper.

Former Hearts ‘keeper Hamilton came on in the 44th minute after Laidlaw had slumped to the ground. Cowie later expressed the fear his first choice ‘keeper had suffered a knee ligament injury. “It compounds a disappointing day for us really,” he lamented. Laidlaw injured himself following one of myriad desperate defensive blocks Ross County were forced to attempt. Hamilton had not seen any first-team action since July but performed heroically here.

Meanwhile, Celtic ‘keeper Kasper Schmeichel was almost begging his own players to take shots at him in the hope of having something to do. Cameron Carter-Vickers, one of only five players to retain their place following Wednesday’s comeback draw against Club Brugge, did not oblige on this occasion.

All the action was at the other end as Celtic’s auxiliaries proved their worth. What’s the use of having a large squad if you don’t dip into it from time to time? Rodgers did more than dip into it and watched as four of those brought in graced the scoresheet before half time. Luke McCowan was included in this number, and he did a lot else besides. As well as his goal, he contributed three assists.

Scales signalled the start of a long afternoon ahead for the visitors with the opener after ten minutes. He rose well to meet McCowan’s corner and saw his header crash down off the bar before nestling in the side of the goal. The defender returned the favour to McCowan after 27 minutes when he picked out his run with an intelligent ball over the top. There was still plenty for the former Dundee player to do. He cushioned the ball with his right foot before firing home with his left with the aid of a helpful deflection off Eli Campbell. It is the midfielder’s sixth goal of the season – three for Dundee and now three for his boyhood favourites.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw picked up a worrying knee injury. | SNS Group

McCowan was the standout performer before making way on the hour mark for Reo Hatate. Has he played his way into the team for the midweek trip to Pittodrie? He cannot do much more to stake his claim.

Has Paulo Bernardo, who replaced Arne Engels in the starting line-up, done similar? He slotted home Celtic’s third following an outbreak of pinball in the goalmouth.