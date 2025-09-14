Telling twist in Premiership title odds after Hearts' seismic win over Rangers

Hearts are now the second favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title in the wake of their 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

The Jambos’ first win in Govan for 11 years moved them provisionally top of the league ahead of Celtic’s trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon - and nine points clear of Rangers, who are winless after five games and sit tenth with four points.

There is increased clamour for Rangers boss Russell Martin to be sacked just three months into his tenure at Ibrox. Across the M8, Hearts are undefeated under their new manager Derek McInnes.

While Celtic remain heavy favourites to retain their title, the big switch is that the bookies now rate Hearts’ chances of winning the league than Rangers’.

The Ibrox side went into the start of the season as clear second favourites behind Celtic, but now that has changed given the dreadful run of form by their standards so far this season.

We take a look at the odds from William Hill, from rank outsiders to the frontrunners, with a live gallery of the matches so far this weekend:

*Please gamble responsibly. 18 years or over.

1 . Falkirk John McGlynn's Bairns have won two titles on the spin - but they are not going to make it a hat-trick, according to the oddsmen. They lost 2-1 at home to St Mirren on Saturday and survival is the name of the game for them. 1000/1. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Livingston Like Falkirk, David Martindale's Lions came up from the Championship and for them, it is all about staying in the top flight. Saturday's 0-0 draw at Aberdeen shows they are up for the fight. 1000/1. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dundee Steven Pressley's men have not won in the league this season and drew 1-1 with Motherwell. They are favourites to get relegated. 1000/1. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Kilmarnock Kilmarnock are preparing for the visit of Celtic this Sunday afternoon. Under new boss Stuart Kettlewell, it is about staying out of the relegation battle. 750/1. | SNS Group Photo Sales