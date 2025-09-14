Telling twist in Premiership title odds after Hearts' seismic win over Rangers

Hearts are now the second favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title in the wake of their 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox.
The Jambos’ first win in Govan for 11 years moved them provisionally top of the league ahead of Celtic’s trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon - and nine points clear of Rangers, who are winless after five games and sit tenth with four points.
There is increased clamour for Rangers boss Russell Martin to be sacked just three months into his tenure at Ibrox. Across the M8, Hearts are undefeated under their new manager Derek McInnes.
While Celtic remain heavy favourites to retain their title, the big switch is that the bookies now rate Hearts’ chances of winning the league than Rangers’.
The Ibrox side went into the start of the season as clear second favourites behind Celtic, but now that has changed given the dreadful run of form by their standards so far this season.
We take a look at the odds from William Hill, from rank outsiders to the frontrunners, with a live gallery of the matches so far this weekend:
*Please gamble responsibly. 18 years or over.