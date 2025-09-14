Telling twist in Premiership title odds after Hearts' seismic win over Rangers

Jambos now second favourites for league after ending Ibrox hoodoo

Hearts are now the second favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title in the wake of their 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

The Jambos’ first win in Govan for 11 years moved them provisionally top of the league ahead of Celtic’s trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon - and nine points clear of Rangers, who are winless after five games and sit tenth with four points.

There is increased clamour for Rangers boss Russell Martin to be sacked just three months into his tenure at Ibrox. Across the M8, Hearts are undefeated under their new manager Derek McInnes.

While Celtic remain heavy favourites to retain their title, the big switch is that the bookies now rate Hearts’ chances of winning the league than Rangers’.

The Ibrox side went into the start of the season as clear second favourites behind Celtic, but now that has changed given the dreadful run of form by their standards so far this season.

We take a look at the odds from William Hill, from rank outsiders to the frontrunners, with a live gallery of the matches so far this weekend:

John McGlynn's Bairns have won two titles on the spin - but they are not going to make it a hat-trick, according to the oddsmen. They lost 2-1 at home to St Mirren on Saturday and survival is the name of the game for them. 1000/1.

1. Falkirk

John McGlynn's Bairns have won two titles on the spin - but they are not going to make it a hat-trick, according to the oddsmen. They lost 2-1 at home to St Mirren on Saturday and survival is the name of the game for them. 1000/1. | SNS Group

Like Falkirk, David Martindale's Lions came up from the Championship and for them, it is all about staying in the top flight. Saturday's 0-0 draw at Aberdeen shows they are up for the fight. 1000/1.

2. Livingston

Like Falkirk, David Martindale's Lions came up from the Championship and for them, it is all about staying in the top flight. Saturday's 0-0 draw at Aberdeen shows they are up for the fight. 1000/1. | SNS Group

Steven Pressley's men have not won in the league this season and drew 1-1 with Motherwell. They are favourites to get relegated. 1000/1.

3. Dundee

Steven Pressley's men have not won in the league this season and drew 1-1 with Motherwell. They are favourites to get relegated. 1000/1. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock are preparing for the visit of Celtic this Sunday afternoon. Under new boss Stuart Kettlewell, it is about staying out of the relegation battle. 750/1.

4. Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock are preparing for the visit of Celtic this Sunday afternoon. Under new boss Stuart Kettlewell, it is about staying out of the relegation battle. 750/1. | SNS Group

