Celtic’s 4-0 win over basement club St Johnstone took their unbeaten run to 18 games, Hearts dramatically conceded two injury-time goals to draw 2-2 with fellow relegation battlers Ross County and Dundee United’s last minute victory over Aberdeen ensured it was yet another week of drama in the Scottish Premiership.

Rounding off the fixture list for 2024, little has changed in terms of league position but Rangers fell further into the mire as they scrambled to draw 2-2 with Motherwell after falling two goals behind before the break, while Hibs continued their winning run with a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Easter Road and Dundee emerged with an impressive 2-1 win at St Mirren.

However, who were the players who stood out for their teams this weekend? Who were the weekend heroes that ensured the year ended on a high?

Here, The Scotsman look at the XI players who were rated as the league’s best performing players this weekend, using player ratings from popular football website FotMob in a 4-3-3 formation, complete with live photos from the weekend’s fixtures.

1 . GK: Jack Walton - Dundee United The Tangerines number one has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership this season, and kept his seventh clean sheet of the season in the 1-0 win over Aberdeen. Rated at 8.1 for his performance, he made three saves and eight recoveries. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Lewis Miller - Hibs The Australian defender was solid again for Hibs as their winning run continued with a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock. Rated at 8.6 for his display, he had a 100% dribble success rate, 76% passing accuracy rate and won 100% of his tackles and ground duels. A warrior for David Gray. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Kevin Holt - Dundee United The centre-back scored the 94th minute winner that handed his side all three points against Aberdeen and was awarded a ranking of 8.6 for his performance. Won 100% of his ground duels, won 100% of his tackles and offered Jim Goodwin's side 82% passing accuracy from defence. Top performance. | SNS Group Photo Sales