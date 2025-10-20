Started just a mere 11 weeks ago, this year’s Scottish Premiership has already thrown up a host of surprises, thrills, and spills - and there’s still much more to come.

While the pre-season chat was surrounded by that of Rangers and their new ownership, and whether they could challenge Celtic and stop them from winning a fifth consecutive - and record 56th - title, and yet it is Hearts who sit five points clear at the top of the division, with Celtic trailing in second.

As for Rangers, they are managerless and still searching for their first home league win of the campaign. Hibs are on course for a desired top-three finish, though a rejuvenated Aberdeen are now looking up the table, rather than down, after two consecutive wins.

At the opposite end of the table, Livingston’s bright early start has diminished, and they prop up the Scottish Premiership, while Dundee and Motherwell look to be heading for a battle against the drop.

But where will each team finish come the end of the campaign? This is where every team is predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership table come May*.

*All odds are offered by Betfred and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . 12th: Livingston After starting the season brightly, David Martindale's side have sank to the bottom of the table, and are without a win in seven. They are tipped to finish rock bottom, with title odds of 2500/1. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . 11th: Dundee Their win over Celtic at the weekend was a huge boost to their survival hopes, but the reality for Steven Pressley's side is that there's still a long hard road ahead. The bookies top them to take one of the two relegation spots, with title odds of 1000/1. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . 10th: Motherwell The football looks better, but the wins have dried up, with Motherwell winning just one of their opening eight games. They're conceding as much as they score, though the bookies feel they have just enough to survive relegation with title odds of 1000/1. | SNS Group Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales