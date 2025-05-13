Scottish football deserves new goal multiplex for its gameweek of simultaneous jeopardy

So much on the line on gripping penultimate round of fixtures in Premiership

It's sadly not in the Sky Sports television deal, but Wednesday would be ideal for the sort of multiplex goals show that has been introduced for the Champions League and the Championship in England as the Scottish Premiership reaches its climax.

Six matches, five of which kick off at the same time. Lorryloads of storylines, plenty of jeopardy as the relegation battle and the race for the European hits boiling point on the penultimate day of the campaign.

Out of the sextet of games scheduled for gameweek 37 in the top flight, only one can be deemed a dead rubber in terms of anything tangible riding on it. Motherwell and Kilmarnock may disagree, mind you, as they both scrap it out with Hearts to finish seventh. It will be competitive regardless at Fir Park.

Hibs train ahead of Wednesday night's match against St Mirren. | SNS Group

Intrigue surrounds Kilmarnock given that their manager Derek McInnes is close to joining Hearts. His final act of guiding Killie to safety after a difficult season should not be underestimated.

What St Johnstone, Dundee and Ross County would give to be in the Ayrshire side's position of safety. They are the three teams with the drop looming over them. Saints' win over the Staggies last weekend gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm and has their two other relegation rivals in a bit of sweat. St Johnstone are bottom on 32 points with a goal difference of -27, Ross County are on 35 points with a goal difference of -28 and Dundee are on 37 points with a goal difference of -22.

The relegation battle

St Johnstone head to Tynecastle to take on Hearts. Simo Valakari's men have threatened sporadically since the Finn's arrival to get out of the mess they find themselves in and after prevailing in the 'must-win' match with Ross County, they trail the Highland outfit by just three points.

Winning in Gorgie is no gimme, especially as Hearts look revitalised since head coach Neil Critchley was axed. Caretaker Liam Fox has got a tune out of them – in particular striker Lawrence Shankland – as he keeps the manager's seat warm.

County and Dundee will certainly be cheering on the Jambos. They meet 60 miles north at Dens Park in what is sure to be a nerve-jangling affair. Tony Docherty's Dee know that a win will ensure their safety and condemn County to at least the relegation play-off. The Staggies have lost their last seven matches and have the worst form in the league. Perhaps Don Cowie's team can take solace from the fact they've won all three matches against Dundee this term.

Simon Murray and Dundee have much to focus on. | SNS Group

Dundee being embroiled in a relegation battle may cause the scratching of a few heads given they have the goals and guile of player of the year nominee Simon Murray. The striker has been touted for a Scotland call-up. In the immediate term, Docherty will just hope his talisman fires them to safety. Dundee's big issues are at the other end of the pitch, completely unable to keep the back door bolted shut.

There is a lot on the line in the top six, too. Hibs have not looked back since hitting the front in the race for third place and a win against St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium will clinch their status as best of the rest.

Hibs go into tonight on 56 points with a goal difference of +12. Aberdeen are in fourth position on 53 points with a vastly inferior goal difference of -8. Arithmetically, fifth-placed Dundee United are still in the conversation on 50 points, but with a goal difference of -8 too, the reality is very different.

Paisley’s hot ticket

Hibs fans have been scrambling for briefs. Paisley in May is not usually a hot ticket but there won't be a spare seat in the away end – nor indeed the home end, with Stephen Robinson's Buddies still with much to play for themselves. Sitting sixth on 48 points and a goal difference of -6, they could overtake United with a win.

David Gray's juggernaut has failed to knock down one team in the Premiership this season: St Mirren. The Buddies have won two and drawn one of their previous encounters and have been a tough nut for Hibs to crack. It is fitting that if the visitors do win, they will get a prize that back in November looked completely preposterous when they were languishing at the foot of the table.

Talk of St Mirren finishing in the top five seemed pretty ludicrous a month or so ago, but Robinson – unlucky not to be in the frame for manager of the year – continues to work wonders on a shoestring budget. They will have more than one eye on events at Ibrox, where Dundee United take on Rangers. Jim Goodwin's men are in real danger of missing out on Europe and face a Rangers side who won at home last weekend for the first time since February. They will want to end a largely sorry domestic season at home on a high note.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin speaks to the press ahead of facing Celtic. | SNS Group

Given the goal difference disparity, Hibs may well land third without winning. Aberdeen welcome Celtic to Pittodrie for an 8pm kick-off, the only match live on TV. It is a dress rehearsal for the Scottish Cup final a week on Saturday. So insipid were the Dons at Rangers on Sunday when losing 4-0, their fans will demand a reaction. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has vowed to rotate his team for the visit north, which may give Jimmy Thelin'smen a better chance. If Hibs do not win in Paisley, they must take advantage with time very much running out.