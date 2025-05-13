Celtic manager knows value of shopping in domestic market

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hinted that the he may try to buy players from the Scottish Premiership this summer, believing that a Scottish core to his team is important.

Rodgers signed Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan last summer and he has gone on to play a prominent role in the first team, while Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has agreed a pre-contract deal with Celtic. They could also join a number of teams competing for Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller after showing interest in the 18-year-old in January.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has benefitted from Scottish players such as Callum McGregor and Greg Taylor. | SNS Group

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership match away at Aberdeen, Rodgers said: “You always look from within to see if there are players in your academy who can make the step up. It has been very difficult in recent times just because of the level the team and the club are operating at. But there is a pathway for a young players here 100 per cent, with patience and a bit of development.

“The second look of course is outside. I have loved working with the Scottish players when I have been up here. Going back to my first spell I had Ryan (Christie) and Stu (Armstrong) and all the other guys. They were absolutely brilliant for me.

“That is what we do. We look homegrown to see if there is anyone we feel can improve our squad, to see if there is a young player who can come in and has that potential to be a starter here. So it is always something we cover in our recruitment.”

Celtic’s important value

Rodgers stressed it was important to have a Scottish core. “It’s very important whatever league you are in,” he said. “If you are in Spain having a Spanish core is important, if you are in Italy it would be an Italian core. For me, it is absolutely key.

“The boys who have come through at Celtic here understand what this club is about. They have been here as young guys, they have come through, they are brought up in the values of Celtic.

“Guys like Tony (Ralston) are really pivotal to the culture of this club. He doesn’t play every single game, but he is probably one of our most important players here because of his history at the club.

“But also the likes of Greg Taylor, the other Scottish boys, not just the guys who have come through here, are important. Scott Bain doesn’t play hardly ever, but he has been a real leader behind the scenes as well. Having the Scottish core here is 100 per cent key to your success.”

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller was linked with Celtic in January. | SNS Group

Rodgers again reiterated that he will reshuffle his team for Wednesday’s trip to Pittodrie, but he stressed there remained a demand to not just win – but win in style.

“When I came in (2016), Celtic were already winning,” he said. “Ronny (Deila) had done great the previous few years. My job was to get the team winning in the very best way, to upgrade everything around what we do on and off the pitch. That creates a mentality. We got that first treble, we gained confidence to get another one and then the culture is in place.

Celtic’s DNA

“Neil (Lennon) did a fantastic job winning a treble, Ange (Postecoglou) wins a treble, and now we have the possibility of doing it again. Any club’s DNA is built around the most successful period. With Celtic, it was the European Cup in 1967. Once you have that special success, that’s the DNA that runs through the club.