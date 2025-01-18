Scott McTominay scores huge goal as Scotland star inspires Napoli to statement win in Serie A title race

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Comment
Published 18th Jan 2025, 21:58 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 22:00 BST
Midfielder scores fifth goal of season in league

Scott McTominay scored a crucial goal for Napoli as they put down a statement result in the Serie A title race by winning 3-2 away at fellow challengers Atalanta.

The Scotland internationalist was in excellent form for Napoli as they maintained their lead at the top of the Italian top flight by six points following this impressive win in Bergamo.

Third-placed Atalanta have been one of the form teams in the division this season, but Napoli are now seven points clear of them at the summit. Reigning champions Internazionale are second on 44 points and trail Gli Azzurri by six, although they could trim that gap when they play Empoli at the San Siro on Sunday.

Scott McTominay was on target for Napoli in Bergamo.Scott McTominay was on target for Napoli in Bergamo.
Scott McTominay was on target for Napoli in Bergamo. | Getty Images

All eyes were on the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday night, though, for Napoli’s trip north. Once again manager Antonio Conte named McTominay from the start in his three-man midfield, although his fellow Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour had to settle for a place on the bench. He was an unused substitute.

Napoli took the lead on 16 minutes through Italy internationalist Mateo Retegui, but Napoli were level by 27 minutes through Matteo Politano and then McTominay put them into a 2-1 lead on 40 minutes, breaking into the penalty box and lifting a Frank Anguissa pass high past Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi.

Ademola Lookman restored parity for the hosts on 55 minutes but Napoli landed the knock-out blow on 78 minutes when another summer signing from Manchester United in Romelu Lukaku netted.

McTominay, who has now scored five goals in Serie A, picked up a late booking as Conte’s men held on for a vital victory. Their next match is another huge encounter when they host Juventus next Saturday evening.

Napoli’s win over Atalanta was all the more impressive given that another of their star players in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been sold in a £70 million move to Paris Saint-Germain. Conte has been linked with Alejandro Garnacho, also of Man Utd, as a replacement for the Georgian.

The Napoli players celebrate their win.The Napoli players celebrate their win.
The Napoli players celebrate their win. | Getty Images

Speaking before the match, Napoli director sport Giovanni Manna said of the Kvaratskhelia’s transfer: “The team reacted well to Kvara’s departure, because they are concentrated, the coach united them and besides they were already prepared for this eventuality.

“We know that an important player has left and we are valuing how and where we want to intervene in the squad. There’s no point naming names now, because they might be suitable today and not tomorrow. We had already done some things that did not pan out.”

Earlier in the day in Serie A, Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson played the full 90 minutes as Bologna won 3-1 at home to Monza. I Rossoblu moved up to sixth place as a result of that win. Scotland striker Che Adams will hope to be involved when Torino host Fiorentina on Sunday in the early kick-off.

