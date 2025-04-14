Superb Scott McTominay lights up Napoli with stunning strike to dominate battle of Scotland trio

Midfielder is man of the match as Napoli win again in Serie A

Scotland talisman Scott McTominay took his goal tally to the season for eight with Napoli by netting twice in a comfortable 3-0 win over Empoli in Serie A.

The former Manchester United was the star of the show at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, opening the scoring with a glorious strike from outside the penalty box on 18 minutes before adding a second later in the match.

Either side of his goals, Romelu Lukaku found the net as second-placed Napoli trimmed the gap between them and Serie A leaders Internazionale back to three points against the struggling Tuscan outfit.

Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku shone for Napoli against Empoli. | Getty Images

McTominay was one of three Scots who started the match on Monday night, with his teammate and former Rangers academy graduate Billy Gilmour patrolling the Napoli midfield alongside him. They were up against ex-Celtic and Hibs man Liam Henderson, who started for Empoli before being replaced on 82 minutes.

It was McTominay who lit up the match with his opening goal. He took in a pass from Lukaku just inside the Empoli half and strode forward before unleashing a powerful effort that goalkeeper Devis Stiven Vasquez Llach with no chance with.

Lukaku doubled the hosts’ advantage on 56 minutes when he reacted quickest to stab the ball home and the Belgian turned provider again on 61 minutes when McTominay headed home his cross.

McTominay played the whole match and was understandably named man of the match, while Gilmour came off on 82 minutes for Philip Billing.

Scott McTominay has now scored eight goals for Napoli. | Getty Images

On Sunday, leaders Inter had put further pressure on Napoli by defeating Udinese 3-1 at the San Siro, while third-placed Atalanta rediscovered the winning feeling by defeating Bologna 2-0 in Bergamo. The visitors were without Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who is currently sidelined by a thigh strain.

Che Adams’ Torino suffered a 1-0 defeat by Como. Il Toro thought they had levelled in stoppage time, only for Josip Ilicic’s goal to be ruled out for offside. Adams played the whole match for the Turin side.