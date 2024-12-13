Scotland's World Cup qualifying fixture list revealed - full dates and kick-off times

Clarke and Co to start away from home - but opponent not known yet

Scotland have discovered their full World Cup qualifying calendar for next year after UEFA announced the fixture list late on Friday evening.

Steve Clarke’s men were put in Group C earlier in the day alongside the loser of the Nations League quarter-final between Portugal and Denmark, Greece and Belarus.

Now the Scots know their match schedule, with the national team set to kick off their campaign with two away matches in September.

Scotland will travel to either Portugal or Denmark on matchday one on Friday, September 5, with a 7.45pm kick-off. They will then be away to Belarus on Monday, September 9 with a 7.45pm start, with that match expected to be played on neutral territory due to the Belarussian support of Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Scotland will be on the road - potentially against Portugal - in their first World Cup qualifier. | SNS Group

Scotland’s next qualifier will be at home against Greece on Thursday, October 9 (7.45pm), before welcoming Belarus to Hampden on Sunday, October 12 (5pm).

The campaign concludes the following month with an away match against Greece on Saturday, November 15 (7.45pm) and a home match against either the Portuguese or the Danes on Tuesday, November 18 (7.45pm).

Venues for Scotland’s away matches are expected to be announced in due course.

The group winner qualifies for the World Cup, while the second-placed team advances to the play-offs.

Before Scotland’s World Cup qualifying ties, they face Greece in a two-legged Nations League A relegation play-off in March. The first match is away on Thursday, March 20, before the return encounter at Hampden on Sunday, March 23.

Scotland are expected to play two friendlies in June given they have no play-off or World Cup qualification commitments during that international window.

Scotland’s fixture list

Friday, September 5: Portugal or Denmark v Scotland (7.45pm).

Monday, September 8: Belarus v Scotland (7.45pm).

Thursday, October 12: Scotland v Greece (7.45pm).

Sunday, October 15: Scotland v Belarus (5pm).

Saturday, November 15: Greece v Scotland (7.45pm).