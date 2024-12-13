Scotland learn World Cup 2026 qualifying opponents as Steve Clarke's side drawn into four-team group

Scotland discover route to World Cup 2026

Scotland have discovered which countries stand between them and the 2026 World Cup following the draw for European qualifying which took place in Zurich on Friday.

The 2026 World Cup will will be jointly hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico with Scotland bidding to qualify for the tournament for the first time since France 1998 where defeats to Brazil and Morocco either side of a draw against Norway resulted in a group stage exit.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has made no secret of his desire to end Scotland's long wait for an appearance on the biggest stage after leading the side into back-to-back European Championships. And he now knows which teams his men will need to overcome to realise this ambition with Scotland placed into a four-team qualifying group with one position still to be finalised.

Scotland have been placed into Group C following the World Cup 2026 qualifying draw. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Scotland will face either Portugal or Denmark from pot one, with the loser from the Nations League quarter-final tie between the two nations in March joining Clarke's side in Group C.

Greece have also been drawn into Scotland's group from pot two, which will ensure a rematch of the Nations League play-off tie set to take place in March next year, meaning the teams will face each other four times within the space of eight months.

Scotland, who were seeded in pot three, will also face Belarus, who were drawn from pot four with the two nations set to meet for the first time since 2005 when Walter Smith's side suffered an embarassing 1-0 defeat at Hampden in a World Cup 2006 qualifier.

Due to being drawn in a four-team group, Scotland will begin their qualification campaign in September next year, with the five-team groups starting in March. All group stage fixtures will be concluded by November 2025.

A total of 16 UEFA nations will qualify for the 2026 World Cup - an increase of three from the previous edition in 2022. The 12 group winners qualify directly for the tournament while the four remaining berths are determined by play-offs involving the 12 group runners-up and the four-best ranked group winners of the 2024/25 Nations League that do not finish in first or second place in their World Cup qualifying section. Play-off games will be played over single-leg semi-finals followed by single-leg finals within the March 2026 international window.

Steve Clarke is hoping to lead Scotland to the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico. | Getty Images

The full World Cup 2026 qualifying draw is as follows:

Group A

Germany/Italy winner

Slovakia

Northern Ireland

Luxembourg

Group B

Switzerland

Sweden

Slovenia

Kosovo

Group C

Portugal/Denmark loser

Greece

Scotland

Belarus

Group D

France/Croatia winners

Ukraine

Iceland

Azerbaijan

Group E

Spain/Netherlands winner

Turkey

Georgia

Bulgaria

Group F

Portugal/Denmark winner

Hungary

Republic of Ireland

Armenia

Group G

Spain/Netherlands loser

Poland

Finland

Lithuania

Malta

Group H

Austria

Romania

Bosnia & Herzagovina

Cyprus

San Marino

Group I

Germany/Italy loser

Norway

Israel

Estonia

Moldova

Group J

Belgium

Wales

North Macedonia

Kazakhstan

Leichtenstein

Group K

England

Serbia

Albania

Latvia

Andorra

Group L

France/Croatia loser

Czech Republic

Montenegro

Faroe Islands